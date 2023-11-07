Expert and entertaining guest speakers announced for final Berwins Salon North of season in Harrogate

The final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 series – voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine – is set to tackle inter-generational relationships next week in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the heading ‘Ways to Connect’, the event at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel on Thursday, November 16 at 7.30pm will ask the question whether Gen X, Gen Y, Baby Boomers and Millennials have more in common than we might think.

Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, the last Salon North of the current season will feature three expert and entertaining guest speakers: Professor Bobby Duffy, the Director of the Policy Institute; award-winning food and travel writer Felicity Cloake and University of Oxford linguist and lexicographer Dr Sarah Ogilvie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a relaxed setting they will examine the ways in which people can connect meaningfully across the generations through food, language, and shared experiences.

Guest speaker - Award-winning food and travel writer Felicity Cloake will be appearing at the last Berwins Salon North event of the current season in Harrogate next week. (Picture contributed)

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “With topics that everyone can relate to, from the stereotyping of our generations to whether red sauce or brown sauce is better on your bacon sarnie, the sixth and final Salon of the season is set to be another fun and insightful night out, perfect for the post-clubbing generation.

“I’d like to thank our headline sponsor, Berwins, for their support throughout 2023 and beyond in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a northern hub for culture.”

Tickets for the event are available from the Harrogate International Festival website: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/salon-north/