Expert and entertaining guest speakers announced for final Berwins Salon North of season in Harrogate
Under the heading ‘Ways to Connect’, the event at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel on Thursday, November 16 at 7.30pm will ask the question whether Gen X, Gen Y, Baby Boomers and Millennials have more in common than we might think.
Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, the last Salon North of the current season will feature three expert and entertaining guest speakers: Professor Bobby Duffy, the Director of the Policy Institute; award-winning food and travel writer Felicity Cloake and University of Oxford linguist and lexicographer Dr Sarah Ogilvie.
In a relaxed setting they will examine the ways in which people can connect meaningfully across the generations through food, language, and shared experiences.
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “With topics that everyone can relate to, from the stereotyping of our generations to whether red sauce or brown sauce is better on your bacon sarnie, the sixth and final Salon of the season is set to be another fun and insightful night out, perfect for the post-clubbing generation.
“I’d like to thank our headline sponsor, Berwins, for their support throughout 2023 and beyond in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a northern hub for culture.”
Tickets for the event are available from the Harrogate International Festival website: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/salon-north/
Or call the HIF Box Office on 01423 562303.