Essential guide for going out in Harrogate district this weekend and September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thinking of going out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening this weekend in August and into September.

Until August 31:

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until August 31:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 19: Tim Peake at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 29, 8pm:

Live music with Johnathan Wyndham at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 31, 8pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-28:

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Friday October 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.