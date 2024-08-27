Essential guide for going out in Harrogate district this weekend and September 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Until August 31:
Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until August 31:
Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.
Until September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, August 29, 8pm:
Live music with Johnathan Wyndham at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, August 30, 8pm:
Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, August 30, 8pm:
Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, August 31, 8pm:
Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.
Friday, September 6, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:
George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.
Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome.
Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.
Thursday, September 12-28:
Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:
Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.
Saturday, September 14, 7pm:
The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:
Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:
PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:
Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.
Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:
An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:
Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 21, 1pm:
Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:
Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:
Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.
Friday October 4, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.