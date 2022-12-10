For five months in early 2020, he sat at his kitchen table in Pateley Bridge penning his story of how he moved from working as a flagger on the streets of Bradford to one of the longest serving physios in the Football League, including almost three decades at Leeds United.

As the only physio there for many years, looking after the first team as well as the reserves and the juniors, he was part of the set-up that won the Second Division Championship in 1990 and then two years later, the League Championship.

The resulting book, “My Journey – From Pavement to Premier League,” was published earlier this year and is an inspiration to anyone who is determined to fulfil their dreams within the football industry, not to mention a gift to fans who yearn to step back into a golden era of British football.

Alan Sutton early years with Vinnie Jones

An aspiring amateur footballer, aged 16, Alan was offered an apprenticeship with Third Division Bradford Park Avenue, but after a couple of false starts at work he had just secured a job with Bradford Corporation.

Conversations with his dad led him to turn the offer down and he worked towards his City and Guilds qualification as a street mason, but football always remained his first love.

In 1967, inspired by a cousin who had travelled through North America, he took off to Canada without telling his parents and spent a year working in factories and on building sites, playing football in his spare time.

The wide-open spaces of Canada were very different to 1960s Bradford - the work was gruelling and he was not always made welcome. But it brought an empathy he put to good use when working with young players from abroad who experienced homesickness.

Alan in recent years with Leeds UTD manager Jesse Marsch

Being in “the right place at the right time” is an enduring theme in Alan’s story. Back in England and following a move to Pateley Bridge with his wife Shirley and family, he spent the 1970s running his own building company and kept a link with football through coaching and part-time physio work at Bradford City.

A heads-up from one of his building contacts who was on the board at Halifax Town FC resulted in his first paid role as the team physiotherapist.

“Well Alan, I have opened the door for you, it’s up to you what you do with it,” he was told.

Without hesitation, threw himself into the opportunity like a good sportsman can, making the most of top professionals and mentors, including within rugby league (Halifax RL and Mansfield Marksmen).

Professional qualifications followed and in 1986 Geoff Ladley, the Leeds United physio, recommended Alan to the Leeds manager, Billy Bremner, as his replacement. The rest, as they say, is history.

Grass roots supporters will enjoy his stories of the gritty struggles of low budget, lower division football as well as the illustriousness and occasional excesses of the Premier League.

Now aged 76, Alan still occasionally shakes his head in wonder at how life has turned out.

“People keep asking me, ‘how the hell did you get from the streets of Bradford to the Premier League, working around the world without ever passing an exam at school?’

"Using words borrowed from the golfer, Howard Clark, ‘Dream, believe, work, achieve’.

“I truly think that this applies to anyone, anywhere in life, but with a bit of luck thrown in too.”

Alan had a special purpose when penning his biography - all proceeds from the book are being shared between Sarcoma UK, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

