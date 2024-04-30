Best-selling author Peter James revealed as special guest at Harrogate's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

He joins authors Chris Carter, Jane Casey, Elly Griffiths, Erin Kelly, Vaseem Khan, Dorothy Koomson, Shari Lapena, Abir Mukherjee, Liz Nugent and RichardOsman in an all-star lineup of special guest headliners curated by 2024 festival chair Ruth Ware.

One of the biggest names in the crime genre, Peter James is a globally bestselling author and the creator of the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace series, now an ITV drama starring John Simm.

James will be celebrating his milestone 20th Roy Grace book at the festival with an exclusive preview of One Of Us Is Dead, published by Pan Macmillan in September.

James will also discuss his new standalone novel, They Thought I Was Dead, with a long-awaited reveal of what happened to Roy Grace’s missing wife Sandy.

He will be in conversation with TV presenter Louise Minchin.

Hugely popular with crime and thriller fans, James has a longstanding history with the Festival as this will be his eighth appearance and he has also served as poigramming chair.

"This year I am celebrating my 20th Roy Grace novel and where better to do this than at Harrogate,” he said.

“I had a wonderful time as programming chair and I look forward to returning as special guest this year, spending a delightful summer’s evening with my fans and fellow authors. I’ve no doubt a pint or two of Theakston Old Peculier might be involved..."

Returning to Harrogate for its 21st year, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival runs from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21.

Simon Theakston, chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd which sponsors the event, said: “Peter James has been hugely popular with the festival audience over the years and we can’t wait to welcome him back to hear more about his 20th Roy Grace book.

“Peter completes a stellar line up of Special Guests in a stunning programme that truly reflects the strength, breadth and diversity of the genre.”

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is delivered by one of the north of England’s leading arts festival organisations, Harrogate International Festivals, and forms part of their diverse year-round portfolio of events, which aims to bring immersive cultural experiences to as many people as possible.