Berwins Salon North: Harrogate event looks at Millennials and ‘snowflakes’ jibes

Author Rob Cowenof Harrogate who will be speaking at the forthcoming Berwins Salon North.

Under the heading of Take Another Look, Prof Bobby Duffy, the Director of the Policy Institute, together with award-winning writer, poet and author Rob Cowen, and cultural historian Hannah Rose Woods will be examining three different yet related subjects during the latest TED-style talk.

Voted number six in the Top 100 Things to do in the World’by GQ magazine, it is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, which sees a natural synergy between the quality of its legal work and the quality of the salon speakers.

Prof Duffy explores whether when we're born determines our attitudes to money, sex, religion, politics and much else, providing a bold new framework for understanding the most divisive issues raging today.

Beginning in the present, cultural historian Hannah Rose Woods travels backwards on an eye-opening tour through six centuries of Britain’s perennial fixation with its own past, asking why nostalgia has been such an enduring and seductive emotion across hundreds of years of change.

And Rob Cowen, whose latest book that was inspired by lockdown life in Harrogate, will encourage us to look again, to heed, as he paints a picture of a year caught in the grip of history, filled with fear and pain, but beauty and wonder too.

Being held at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 22, at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, the cabaret style evening, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors and produced by Harrogate International Festivals, is designed to change lives for the better and excite curiosity.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “As a ‘Generation X’ and the mother of two ‘Generation Zs’, the next Berwin’s Salon North really is a must for me, and it may just answer a few questions, too.

“Once again I’d like to thank headline sponsor, Berwins, for their support in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a northern hub for culture.”