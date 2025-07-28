Award-winning crime writer MW Craven

Owners of the Little Ripon Bookshop Simon and Gill Edwards have revealed their next killer event in their Morning Coffee with Crime Series.

The suspect is MW Craven, creator of the Washington Poe and Tilly Bradshaw crime-fighting tour de force.

“He is one of my favourite writers,” said Simon.

The Final Vow is the latest of Mike Craven’s clever, twisty, intricately plotted, humorous and deeply satisfying novels following from The Mercy Chair.

For 16 years, Mike was a probation officer in Cumbria. During this time, he survived a serious cancer diagnosis and rigorous treatment that reignited his love of writing and he became a full-time author in 2015 after taking redundancy.

Mike describes himself as a reader first – quoting Lee Child, who says he only writes one book a year but will read hundreds.

Mike loves music – punk and rock in particular – and real ale. And if he can combine the two, which he frequently does, he’s a happy man.

His The Botanist won the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year two years ago.

“Mike has visited the shop before but we’ve never managed to get him to do an event until now,” said Simon.

The event is on at Valentino’s Restaurant, Westgate, Ripon, on Friday September 26 at 11am.

Tickets £10 for admission and coffee/tea and £20 for admission, coffee/tea and a copy of The Final Vow (RRP £20) are now on sale in the bookshop and online at https://www.littleriponbookshop.co.uk/events

Following Mike’s event, Tea and Talk with Miranda Mills is on at the bookshop in Westgate, Ripon, on Thursday October 2 at 4pm. Tickets: £6 for tea and talk or £20 for tea, talk and a copy of Miranda’s new book – The Country Commonplace Book Tickets are now on sale in the bookshop.