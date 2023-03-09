Allie Mason’s debut publication ‘The Autistic Guide to Adventure’ draws on her own experience, having only been diagnosed two years ago at the age of 23.

Allie, who has dreamt of becoming an author since she was a small child, wanted to produce a book neurodivergent young readers could relate to.

She said: “It was a childhood dream come true. As clichéd as that is, I was so happy to have the opportunity to share more about a topic.

Allie Mason’s debut book aims to build confidence in the outdoors for those with support needs.

“There were a lot of invisible barriers which I now realise were things like sensory issues and difficulties in social situations.

“I still face these barriers, but I now have the tools to address and mitigate them.

“I began to search online for autistic athletes and adventurers whose stories could inspire and motivate me.”

With personal anecdotes and interviews with awesome autistic athletes, Allie hopes it will give autistic young people the support they need to take on the great outdoors.

Allie Mason’s debut publication The Autistic Guide to Adventure*

She explained how her late diagnosis held her back: “I really struggled to take part in various activities, without ever being able to identify why.

“Two years ago, I came across an article in a magazine that changed my life.

"The author had been misdiagnosed with depression and anxiety, only later to find out she was autistic. I recognised so much of my experience in it.

“Finally, at 23, I was diagnosed as autistic it was a bittersweet moment. On the one hand, it answered a lot of questions that had been accumulating since my childhood.

“On the other hand, it highlighted a lot of the struggles I faced when I was younger.”

Her greatest disaster, she says, was deciding to work as a religious education teacher, having studied Christian theology at York St John University, where she was a prize-winning student, graduating with first class honours.

She hadn’t been diagnosed at the time.

“The classroom is a hard environment for any autistic person,” she said.

With her first poem published aged nine she went on to write her first novel, aged ten.

Allie said: “It snowballed from there. I have wanted to be an author since primary school, so it's quite surreal it has now become my reality.”

After the initial excitement of the book being commissioned, it took huge amounts of willpower and determination for Allie to see the project through to the end.

Allie said the publication of her book, out on March 21, has added a new dimension to her life: “As a children's author, I love that I have the chance to help the next generation feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin.

“Highlights have been speaking at national events, becoming an ambassador for causes I support, meeting other incredible autistic people and hearing from those who have appreciated my articles or podcast interviews.”

Allie has ambitions to become a full-time author, campaigning for better accessibility for autistic people who want to spend more time outdoors.