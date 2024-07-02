Authors to visit as part of Murder Most Yorkshire Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two crime author book signings are to take place at an independent book shop in the Harrogate area this week as part of a major festival.

Taking place on Thursday, July 4 at Castlegate Books shop in Knaresborough, the book signings are part of the Murder Most Yorkshire Crime Writing Festival which runs from Thursday until Sunday.

Appearing at the independent shop on the Market Place from 11.30am to 12.30pm will be Anne Wedgwood; renowned for cosy crime novels set in Beverley with feisty protagonists including The Twist In The Tale Trilogy: The Botanist, The Soloist and The Narcissist.

The same day at 1.30pm to 2.30pm, Castlegate Books shop will be welcoming Stephanie Rogers, author of books including The Webcam Watcher Trilogy and A two standalone novels One Lie and The Dark Place., home to a world-famous minster and the brooding Black Mill.

Castlegate Books in Knaresborough to host two book signings on July 4 as part of The Murder Most Yorkshire Crime Writing Festival. (Picture contributed)

The Murder Most Yorkshire - A Summer Crime Fiction Festival is being held across Harrogate, Knaresborough, and Killinghall and features three days of fun, interactive, and informative events across six venues, including the prestigious Paradise Cafe.

The festival launch event will take place at Knaresborough Library on Thursday, July 4 at 7pm.

Other events include Murder Most Yorkshire - Undercover with Merle Nygate on Friday, July 5 at 4pm at Paradise Cafe at Daleside Nurseries Ltd in Killinghall, Harrogate.

There is also a Murder Most Yorkshire - Not So Line of Duty event on Saturday, July 6 at 12.30pm at Harrogate Library.