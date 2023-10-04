Author to unveil 'beautifully-written' debut novel at book signing event at Knaresborough's leading independent bookshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hailed for its beautifully-written mix of romance and mystery, Moat Hill Hall is by debut author L.K. Pang who will appear in person at Castlegate Books on Saturday, October 7 from noon.

The novel tells the story of what happens when ambitious architect Rosie Rudley arrives at Moat Hill, with its past grandeur and tinge of sadness, to work for the property’s master, Mr Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on the corner of Market Place and Castlegate in Knaresborough, the shop was set up by owner Gary Cooper in 2008 and sells new books in store and online, as well as order books in for customers on request and offer sidelines such as book tokens, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and postcards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...