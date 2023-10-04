Author to unveil 'beautifully-written' debut novel at book signing event at Knaresborough's leading independent bookshop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hailed for its beautifully-written mix of romance and mystery, Moat Hill Hall is by debut author L.K. Pang who will appear in person at Castlegate Books on Saturday, October 7 from noon.
The novel tells the story of what happens when ambitious architect Rosie Rudley arrives at Moat Hill, with its past grandeur and tinge of sadness, to work for the property’s master, Mr Evans.
Located on the corner of Market Place and Castlegate in Knaresborough, the shop was set up by owner Gary Cooper in 2008 and sells new books in store and online, as well as order books in for customers on request and offer sidelines such as book tokens, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and postcards.
Customers may contact the shop in advance to pre-order a copy of L.K. Pang’s book via 01423 862222 or [email protected]