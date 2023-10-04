News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Author to unveil 'beautifully-written' debut novel at book signing event at Knaresborough's leading independent bookshop

Knaresborough’s highly-regarded independent bookshop is to host an author signing this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hailed for its beautifully-written mix of romance and mystery, Moat Hill Hall is by debut author L.K. Pang who will appear in person at Castlegate Books on Saturday, October 7 from noon.

The novel tells the story of what happens when ambitious architect Rosie Rudley arrives at Moat Hill, with its past grandeur and tinge of sadness, to work for the property’s master, Mr Evans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located on the corner of Market Place and Castlegate in Knaresborough, the shop was set up by owner Gary Cooper in 2008 and sells new books in store and online, as well as order books in for customers on request and offer sidelines such as book tokens, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and postcards.

Customers may contact the shop in advance to pre-order a copy of L.K. Pang’s book via 01423 862222 or [email protected]

Related topics:Knaresborough