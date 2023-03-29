All-star line-up revealed for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2023 in its 20th anniversary in Harrogate

The 2023 Festival Chair, award-winning crime and thriller author Vaseem Khan, has curated a ground-breaking programme sure to delight the festival’s legions of fans.

Running from July 20-23 at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel, alongside the special guests headlining the Festival, including literary legends Lee Child, Andrew Child, Lisa Jewell, Ruth Ware, Ann Cleeves, Jeffery Deaver, Lucy Worsley, S. A. Cosby, Val McDermid, and Chris Hammer, the full programme includes some of the biggest names in crime fiction.

Exploring everything from the perfect murderous opening, police procedurals and dark obsessions to legal thrillers and the golden age of crime, this year’s 20th anniversary programme will see a variety of acclaimed crime and thriller authors discussing the genre and influences on their writing, including Janice Hallett, Shari Lapena, Louise Candlish, Abir Mukherjee, Steve Cavanagh, Elly Griffiths, Ragnar Jónasson, Clare Mackintosh, Mick Herron, Will Dean, Laura Shepherd-Robinson, Chris Brookmyre, and many more!

The Harrogate 2023 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival chair Vaseem Khan - the award-winning crime and thriller author who has curated a ground-breaking programme.

The festival will start with Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award ceremony, where the winner of crime writing’s most prestigious accolade will be revealed alongside the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Crime Fiction Award.

This year’s festival also includes two ‘who dunnit?’ themed author dinners, giving a unique opportunity for crime fans to get to know authors in a fun and informal environment.

Richard Armitage, Stuart Neville, David Hewson, Emma Christie, Steph Broadribb, Alex Dahl, Greg Mosse, Leigh Russell, S.E. Lynes and many others will partake in a murder mystery with a twist!

The all-star line-up of events includes the return of Val McDermid’s New Blood panel, celebrating four brilliant debut crime writers, and the popular Late-Night Quiz, hosted by McDermid and Mark Billingham, armed with trivia, titles and tricks to test the knowledge of crime fiction fanatics.

Top event - In Conversation with Lisa Jewell & Ruth Ware (pictured) will take place on Friday, July 21 at this year's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate. (Picture by Gemma Day)

Vaseem Khan, award winning author and 2023 Festival Chair, said: “It’s a privilege to chair this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

"My late father and I watched Poirot together and we’d never imagined that decades later I would chair a festival so closely connected to Agatha Christie.

"It feels special to be the first British Asian crime writer to chair the festival, and even more special for the monumental 20th anniversary.”

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, added: “This year marks 20 years since the Festival launched in Harrogate, and what wonderful two decades we’ve had celebrating the world of crime fiction.

"In that time, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival has welcomed some of the biggest names in crime fiction and this year is no exception.

"In collaboration with our 2023 Festival Chair, Vaseem Khan, we are delighted to announce this year’s full programme for what will be the best festival yet.”

Renowned internationally for being a friendly festival where even the stars like to hang out, Simon Theakston, Executive Director of Theakston, commented: "It has been a pleasure to be a part of the festival over the past 20 years and following the full programme announcement.

"I am thoroughly looking forward to celebrating once again at the world’s best crime writing festival over a pint of Old Peculier.”