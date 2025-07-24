Betfred St Leger Festival celebrated 50 day countdown by honouring local key workers

The Betfred St Leger Festival officially returns to Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday 11th September, and to celebrate 50 days to go, organisers have paid a heartfelt tribute to local key workers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The racecourse has donated 50 tickets worth over £2,000 to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to mark the countdown, giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of the festival firsthand.

For those also looking to enjoy four days of action-packed horse racing and unforgettable entertainment, it’s time to mark your calendars as one of the nation's most prestigious and historic horse racing festivals draws closer. The festival caters for every racegoer, whatever the price range or preference, with tickets now on sale from just £10 and free entry for children 17 and under. If you’re looking to spectate in style, premium hospitality packages are available with limited availability and attendees can indulge in the Horseshoe Package in the Home Straight restaurant to elevate their experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Betfred St Leger Festival will also feature an exciting new premium area on the County enclosure Champagne Lawn, featuring live entertainment across the first three days of the festival, including a different celebrity DJ on each day – soon to be revealed.

50 Doncaster key workers are on their way to the Betfred St Leger Festival after surprise visit from Racecourse Representatives

As always, the festival will once again commence with The Betfred Ladies Day, a day that promises glitz and glamour as well as enthralling horse racing and entertainment. The iconic Style Awards will return this year in partnership with Meadowhall, with the best-dressed racegoer set to walk away with an impressive prize worth over £1,000.

The Betfred Doncaster Cup Day takes place on Friday 12th September and is known to host some of the festivals most prestigious racing. This is a day etched in the history of horse racing as the oldest existing race currently run under the rules of horse racing, and the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown, will be taking place. The Stayer’s Triple Crown consists of the three most prestigious long-distance races in the British flat racing season and always produces an exhilarating spectacle for all to enjoy.

The flagship day of the festival, and indeed Doncaster’s racing calendar, follows on Saturday 13th September with the Betfred St Leger Day promising to bring the drama. Crowds of up to 25,000 are expected to be in attendance to witness nail-biting drama and see horse racing history unfold in the world’s oldest classic and final of the season, the Betfred St Leger Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Sunday Funday’ will conclude the 2025 Betfred St Leger festival, consisting of a full day of family fun with a range of entertaining activities on offer. Attendees can gather to watch the Leger Legends charity race, featuring ex-professional jockeys rolling back the years and going head-to-head in pursuit of glory.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse commented: “With less than 50 days to go until the 2025 St Leger festival, preparations are well underway and excitement is starting to build around the city of Doncaster. It’s an honour to invite local key workers from the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to enjoy the festival this year and give back to those who truly deserve to enjoy an exciting day out.

“Next year marks an incredibly special milestone as we celebrate 250 years of the Betfred St Leger Festival, so we’ll be doing what we have done incredibly well for 249 years and put on a fantastic occasion over the four days.”

Racegoers can purchase tickets now from £10, and are encouraged to do so before prices rise at the end of August. There is also very limited availability on most hospitality packages, so visit their website for more information, or call the team on 01302 304200 to secure your place.