Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story heading to Harrogate Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers. Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and his friends.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele! “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage

Join Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legendary Roy Orbison and the iconic Traveling Wilburys! Experience captivating performances of timeless hits like "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely," along with favourites such as have you got some "Handle with Care" and "End of the Line."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This show also features selected songs from Johnny Cash, ELO, and Tom Petty. With Barry Steele’s dynamic stage presence, this production promises a nostalgic journey through some of the greatest songs in music history. Don’t miss out on this magical night of unforgettable music.

Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story comes to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, 3 May, tickets available via the theatre's website.