Band gets residents into the Christmas spirit

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
BHCplaceholder image
BHC
Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre, in Knaresborough, got in the Christmas spirit by a wonderful performance by Knaresborough Silver Band for residents.

Thistle Hill Care Centre’s residents and families enjoyed a fabulous Christmassy performance by Knaresborough Silver Band who performed well known Christmas carols such as ‘The First Noel’ and ‘Joy to the World’. Festive treats prepared by the Home’s chef were also enjoyed after the performance.

Most Popular

General Manager, Mandy Scott said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jean, resident at Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “It has been lovely. It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying it. The band was wonderful.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

Related topics:Knaresborough
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice