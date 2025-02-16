Author Louisa Guise is giving a talk at a Harrogate International Festivals event

Continuing her book tour of the UK, author Louisa Guise has been invited to travel to Harrogate, Yorkshire to host a talk at the Berwins Salon North event as part of Harrogate International Festivals.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is taking place at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate from 7:30pm on Thursday 10th April 2025.

How to Leave a Group Chat is a book about communication and instant messengers. This ground-breaking popular psychology book helps you understand your relationship with your phone better, and in turn improve it so that you can become your best self. Smartphones and their use is a hot topic at the moment with schools banning phones in class, a campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood established earlier this year to ban children from using social media, and reports of people increasingly turning away from more modern technology and instead buying simpler (dumb) phones or even reverting back to polaroids and postcards. The book looks at changes in communication and behaviour, and why we have the relationship with our devices that we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Berwins Salon North Event has been voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine. It is an entertaining cabaret-style evening designed to enlighten you and excite your curiosity. You will get to hear from three speakers, including Louisa, who will spend an enlightening 25-minutes sharing new ideas with you and different ways of thinking. At this event you will also get lots of opportunities to network, buy a signed book from the speakers, and enjoy a drink at the well-stocked bar.

Louisa Guise signing copies of How to Leave a Group Chat at Book-ish bookshop in Abergavenny, Wales

At the talk, Louisa will introduce herself and to talk about How to Leave a Group Chat as well as the issues raised within the book and how you can balance your relationship with your own smartphone. There will of course be plenty of time at the end to answer questions. Tickets for the Berwins Salon North Event are on-sale now from the Harrogate International Fesitval’s website: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-10-april-2025/

Louisa will sign copies of her book at the event. You will be able to purchase How to Leave a Group Chat from Waterstones on the night, or you can purchase a copy from them ahead of the talk: https://www.waterstones.com/book/how-to-leave-a-group-chat/louisa-guise/9781835740026

How to Leave a Group Chat was published by the Book Guild on Friday 28 June 2024.