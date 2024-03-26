Yorkshire's 'singing rail conductor' branches out into art with series of open house gallery events

Well-liked Harrogate musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, Paul Mirfin is to hold an 'Open House Gallery' for two days over Easter.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT
Having built a musical reputation with his semi-acoustic outfit The Paul Mirfin Band after appearing on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and selling out Harrogate's Royal Hall, the popular and multi-talented Mirfin has branched out into art in recent years.

His latest venture is a series of ‘Open house gallery’ events in the centre of Knaresborough.

This weekend’s will be the fourth one and Paul, himself, is delighted by how well received they have been.

The Easter event will run on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 from 10-4pm in the centre of Knaresborough at 10 Brewerton Street behind the Cross Keys pub.

As an artist, Paul Mirfin does oil paintings, commissions and prints.

But he hasn’t turned his back on music.

More information at: https://paulmirfinart.com/

