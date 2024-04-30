Yorkshire artist inspired by the light of the Dales to unveil new series of paintings in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Talbot-Greaves spends most of his time outside in the Dales between November and March when, he says, the lower light levels have “an almost Provencal quality.”

The end result is The Sunlight and Shadows: The Yorkshire Dales exhibition which will be launched at the Watermark Gallery on Friday, May 10.

Paul, who lives near Huddersfield, said: “A lot of my work features sights and locations in the Dales but because of the different way I see things, I always find novelty every time I visit and, hopefully, that comes through in my painting.”

Harrogate exhibition - Muker Barn by artist Paul Talbot-Greaves. (Picture contributed)