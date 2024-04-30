World-class musicians, Time Team’s Sir Tony Robinson and more for Northern Aldborough Festival 2024
For three decades Northern Aldborough Festival’s mission has been to bring a high-end live music to its rural location, making the sleepy village that was once a prosperous Roman capital, an unlikely epicentre for classical music.
The idyllic North Yorkshire village has been home to the festival since 1994, described by the Times as “well on its way to being one of the leading fixtures on the classical music calendar.”
Just half an hour from York or Harrogate, Aldborough is known for its prized collection of Roman artefacts and mosaics.
This year’s festival takes place June 13-22 with most acts performing in the historic St Andrew’s Church.
The opening night will see 25-year-old Tom Fetherstonehaugh conducting Fantasia Orchestra with some of the UK’s most exciting young musicians.
The night also features pianist Alim Beisembayev, who at 23 won the last Leeds Piano Competition, with a programme that includes Tchaikovsky’s heartfelt Serenade for Strings and Chopin’s 1st Piano Concerto.
Robert Ogden, festival director, said: “Classical music is proven to have a profound effect on us and our festival is keen to ensure its accessible to all to enjoy.
"We hope audiences will come and experience these very special performances.
"There’s nothing like the unique chance to hear world-class musicians in an intimate and gorgeous countryside setting.”
Alongside world-class musicians, including the great violin virtuoso Viktoria Mullova who famously defected from Russia, the festival features a headline talk from Time Team’s Sir Tony Robinson.
The 2024 festival also features jazz, comedy, and its annual festival finale in the grounds of Aldborough Manor, which this year features Queen tribute band, Majesty.
A highlight is the New Voices Singing Competition - the festival’s nationwide hunt for the UK’s best young classical music vocal talent.
Guided walks will be available with archaeologist Rose Ferraby for visitors to explore the village’s remarkable history.
The festival will also welcome Armonico Consort, the critically-acclaimed choir, and award-winning comedian with an opera degree, Amy Webber.
To book tickets, visit: https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/