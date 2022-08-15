Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe has recently filmed episodes for The Full Monty on Disney Plus and The Long Shadow for ITV. He can also be seen as Martin in Safe on Netflix. Past roles include parts on Victoria, Shameless and Clocking Off.

Joe also has extensive theatre experience, with hit productions of Cabaret, Les Misérables and The Wizard of Oz.

The Man Who Captured Sunlight charts the dramatic rise and fall of Harrogate’s Samson Fox. Due to his working-class roots and a public and damaging quarrel with the author, Jerome K. Jerome, he is no longer celebrated and his legacy has been largely forgotten. There is just one portrait of Samson in the Mercer gallery.

Actor Joe Standerline admits to being slightly daunted by the prospect of playing Samson Fox in the upcoming play The Man Who Captured Sunlight.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced by Cause UK, advisors on the play include the late historian Malcom Neesam and the Fox acting family, to help restore the former mayor of Harrogate’s standing in history as an innovator who revolutionised train travel, engine construction and street lighting.

Fox, who co-founded the Royal College of Music, is the great grandfather of the actor Edward Fox, whose children are the actors, Freddie Fox and Emilia Fox.

Here, Joe talks about his upcoming role.

Samson Fox is credited with turning Harrogate into the bustling town it is today with his entrepreneurial skills.

What is it like to take on a huge character such as Samson Fox?

It’s daunting, the more I’m learning about this man, the more respect I have for him. He had fire in his belly for sure, it’s a privilege to bring him back to life.

How do you prepare for such a role?

I’m reading as much as I can about him, I’m meeting with engineers to try and grasp some understanding of his ingenuity. Gavin Collinson’s script is packed with detail, his brilliant writing has done a lot of the work already.

What do you admire about Samson?

His tenacity and drive. He used his wealth to change lives for the better and he sounded like a charming, charismatic man. He was a champion for working class people too and saw beyond the prejudices of his day.

Do you think enough is known about him in the national consciousness?

No. Cause UK are setting out to rectify this by producing this beautiful piece of work.

What do you think his legacy is?

There is the impressive Fox family acting legacy that must have inherited his passion and determination but the man himself had a significant influence on the Industrial revolution. His engineering saved countless lives and his pioneering work with renewal energy is more relevant to our lives today than ever before.

What upcoming projects are you working on?

I’m about to be taken on set for a film project - I’m typing this in the back of a car wearing my costume - I’m shooting in York, but I can’t say what it is yet. I’ve just shot a guest role for a new ITV series (also a secret). There’s also a great part in a forthcoming series for Disney Plus that I’ve just finished. The Man Who Captured Sunlight will be my next Stage project.

Why is the theatre important to our well-being?

It gives us the opportunity to reflect on who we are. It can also be entertaining, enlightening and full of joy.

Why must we support the arts and theatre?

It belongs to you. Consider how many works of art we all turned to during lockdown; music, writing, TV and film. Throughout most of it, artists were left to fend for ourselves. I recall the posters put out there of the ballerina with the slug line, “Fatima’s next job could be in cyber”. OK, artists aren’t in the business of saving lives, but we got a lot of people through a very difficult time. Thankfully we’re all out in the world again, the industry is climbing back on its feet and with any luck, Fatima is putting her tutu back on. The cast of The Man Who Captured Sunlight are limbering up too, we’ll be bringing our ‘A-game’ to the people of Harrogate in September.