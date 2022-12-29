What's on - These are the essential live shows and events in Harrogate district for January 2023

Aladdin magical family panto runs at Harrogate Theatre until Sunday, January 15. (Picture Karl Andre Photography)

Until January 7, 2023:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until January 8, 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until Sunday, January 15, 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.

Includes matinees and evening performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 6, 5.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Early Doors with Howlin' Mat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 6, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Meryl O’Rourke and more at Frazer Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Turner plus support from Johnny Campbell at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:

New Year Gala Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the National Festival Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:

Gilbert & Sullivan Festival New Year Gala Weekend at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 7, 9.00pm:

Go Your Own Way – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, January 8, 9.00pm:

Dead Freedom live at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, January 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Another Round (12A) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, drinks from 6.45pm. Followed by Film Club talk at The Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe.

Monday, January 9, 1.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents London Horn Duo (Kerin Black and Jo Withers) play music by Nicolai,Bernhard Krol,Mozart,Catherine Likhuta and Kerry Turner for solo and duo French horn.

Tickets £10 on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, January 9, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents Leah Nicholson (piano) at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 12, 7.30pm:

Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute To Phil Lowe including Tim Stedman and UK Foo Fighters’ Jay Apperley at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising for British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.

Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Master guitarist Martin Simpson at Masham Town Hall.

Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 28, 2023, various times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Players presents The Snow Queen Family Pantomine at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, January 20, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Spikey – A Funny Thing Happened at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hello Again: The Neil Diamond Songbook at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 21, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyena Comedy Club January 2023 presents Rich Wilson, Alun Cochrane and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad