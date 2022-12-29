What's on - These are the essential live shows and events in Harrogate district for January 2023
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in the early part of the New Year.
Until January 7, 2023:
Danny Larson: From The Shadows exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until Sunday, January 15, 2023:
Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.
Includes matinees and evening performances.
Friday, January 6, 5.00pm:
Ripley Live presents Early Doors with Howlin' Mat.
Friday, January 6, 8.00pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Meryl O’Rourke and more at Frazer Theatre.
Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Turner plus support from Johnny Campbell at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:
New Year Gala Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the National Festival Orchestra.
Saturday, January 7, 7.30pm:
Gilbert & Sullivan Festival New Year Gala Weekend at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 7, 9.00pm:
Go Your Own Way – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, January 8, 9.00pm:
Dead Freedom live at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Monday, January 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Another Round (12A) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non-members welcome, drinks from 6.45pm. Followed by Film Club talk at The Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe.
Monday, January 9, 1.00pm:
The Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents London Horn Duo (Kerin Black and Jo Withers) play music by Nicolai,Bernhard Krol,Mozart,Catherine Likhuta and Kerry Turner for solo and duo French horn.
Tickets £10 on the door.
Monday, January 9, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents Leah Nicholson (piano) at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Thursday, January 12, 7.30pm:
Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute To Phil Lowe including Tim Stedman and UK Foo Fighters’ Jay Apperley at Harrogate Theatre.
Fundraising for British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.
Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7.00pm:
Master guitarist Martin Simpson at Masham Town Hall.
Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 28, 2023, various times:
Knaresborough Players presents The Snow Queen Family Pantomine at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, January 20, 7.30pm:
Dave Spikey – A Funny Thing Happened at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm:
Hello Again: The Neil Diamond Songbook at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 21, 8.00pm:
Hyena Comedy Club January 2023 presents Rich Wilson, Alun Cochrane and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:
The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:
Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:
Jason Fox – Life at the Limit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.