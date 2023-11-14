What’s On Guide to shows, gigs and events in the Harrogate district from November 16 onwards
Thursday, November 16-December 22:
Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.
Thursday, November 16, 7.30pm:
Final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 season: Ways to Connect with Prof. Bobby Duffy, Dr Sarah Ogilvie and Felicity Cloake at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:
The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 17, 10pm:
The Robbie Millar Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 18, 3pm:
Captain & The Bear at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 18, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, November 18, 7pm:
Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.
Sunday, November 19, 6pm:
Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.
Wednesday, November 22-Sunday, January 14:
Magical family panto Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, November 22, 9pm:
Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:
Recital with internationally renowned concert pianist Artur Haftman at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Tickets from email [email protected].
Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:
Simon Reeve – To The Ends of the Earth at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 25-Sunday, November 26, 10am-5pm:
Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club - Autumn Exhibition 2023 at Ripley Town Hall.
Sunday, November 26
Nidderdale Messiah’s ‘Come and Sing’ event at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough.
Information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk
Thursday, November 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy show hosted by Mickey P Kerr at The Sample Room, Rooster’s Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Sold out.
Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:
Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Friday, December 1, 7pm:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall. Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Northern Voices choir’s Christmas concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Entry £9 at the door.
Saturday, December 2, 8.30pm:
Progressive rock from Oscilantern at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).
Sunday, December 3,4-6pm:
Trackside Sessions’ Local Folk Showcase with Rufus Beckett and Steamtown at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.