What’s On Guide to shows, gigs and events in the Harrogate district from November 16 onwards

Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in November.

Thursday, November 16-December 22:

Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.

Thursday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 season: Ways to Connect with Prof. Bobby Duffy, Dr Sarah Ogilvie and Felicity Cloake at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:

The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 17, 10pm:

The Robbie Millar Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 18, 3pm:

Captain & The Bear at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 18, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 18, 7pm:

Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 19, 6pm:

Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Wednesday, November 22-Sunday, January 14:

Magical family panto Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, November 22, 9pm:

Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:

Recital with internationally renowned concert pianist Artur Haftman at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tickets from email [email protected].

Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:

Simon Reeve – To The Ends of the Earth at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 25-Sunday, November 26, 10am-5pm:

Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club - Autumn Exhibition 2023 at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, November 26

Nidderdale Messiah’s ‘Come and Sing’ event at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough.

Information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk

Thursday, November 30, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy show hosted by Mickey P Kerr at The Sample Room, Rooster’s Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Sold out.

Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:

Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Friday, December 1, 7pm:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall. Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.

Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Northern Voices choir’s Christmas concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £9 at the door.

Saturday, December 2, 8.30pm:

Progressive rock from Oscilantern at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:

60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).

Sunday, December 3,4-6pm: