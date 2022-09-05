Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the Canvas - A Joash Woodrow exhibition starts at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate this Saturday.

Friday, September 9-Sunday, September 18:

Harrogate Civic Society presents Heritage Open Days at locations across Harrogate to celebrate the area's history, culture and architecture.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:

The Rod Stewart Songbook with Pete McCall plus full band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 10-Friday, September 30:Behind the Canvas - Joash Woodrow at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 10, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents A Latin American Musical Journey with guitarist Morgan Szymansk at Kirkby Malzeard Church.

Monday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Parallel Mothers (15, Spain, subtitled) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Tuesday, September 13-Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:

Rep Season at Harrogate Theatre begins with Mike Leigh's Abigail’s Party.

Friday, September 16, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The After Hours Quintet at Fewston Church.

Friday, September 16, 7.45pm:

Dunstan Bruce (ex-Chumbawamba) - Am I invisible Yet plus Q&A post show at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 16, 8.15pm:

Singer Micky Stockburn at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 16, various times:

Harrogate Theatre Tours for Heritage Open Day.

Saturday, September 17, 7.00pm:

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Ripley Live presents The Gerry Jablonski Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Highly acclaimed acoustic folk/Americana band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents The Black Dyke Band at Holy Trinity Church.

Monday, September 19-Sunday, September 25:

Harrogate Beer Week with tastings, takeovers and live music at various bars and venues.

Monday, September 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society & Harrogate Civic Society present ‘Harrogate on Film’ at the Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Gaslight. Plus matinee on Saturday.

Thursday, September 22-October 8:

Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights exhibition with Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday 22 September, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with Rob Cowen, Professor Bobby Duffy and Hannah Rose Wood.

Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:

Cause UK presents the world premiere of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:

Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:

The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee.

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:

One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 9

Wetherby Festival.Various events and venues.

More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents Janusz Piotrowicz Chopin Recital at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, October 4-Saturday, October 16:

Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, including Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne and Jenny Eclair.

Friday, October 7, 8.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough with Ed Aczel, Simon Donald, Kate Martin and James Meehan.

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

More information at [email protected]/events

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm: