What’s On guide to comedy shows and films in Harrogate district this weekend in March 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:41 BST

Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to March and April 2025.

Thursday, March 6, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 6, 7.30pm

March 9: Spirit of Smokie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert – A Tribute to Adele at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 7, 2.30pm:

Women Winning with WWII veteran Sheila Pantin - in conversation at St Peter's Church, Harrogate.

Friday, March 7, 8.30pm:

Weetwood Mac tribute band + Josh Ozturk at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, March 7, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Louise Young, Chris Kehoe, Tom Little and MC Jon Pearson at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, March 7, 7.30pm:

Kathryn Tickell and Amy Thatcher live in concert at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, March 7, 7.30pm:

Cirque de Celine at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:

Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.

Saturday, March 8-9, 11am:

Tall Stories presents Room on the Broom at Harrogate Theatre.

Other times available.

Saturday, March 8, 7.45pm:

Spectacular Greek mythology Bloody Medea at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Saturday, March 8-9, 2pm:

Curtain Call 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Plus 6pm.

Sunday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Spirit of Smokie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, March 10, 7.30pm:

Verve – Northern School of Contemporary Dance 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Lemn Sissay – Let The Light Pour In Live at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 12, 7.30pm:

Buffy Revamped at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Thursday, March 13, 7.30pm:

Chris Wood presents Death in the Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 13, 7.45pm:

Daniel Bye’s Imaginary Friends at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 2pm: 108 Fine Art gallery presents Elemental exhibition of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings with Tom and Sarah Lindsay at 16 Cold Bath Road.

Saturday, March 15, 11am:

Top Secret: The Magic of Science at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 7.30pm:

Clare Teal – The Clare Teal Seven at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, March 17, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Anatomy of a Fall (15) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Tuesday, March 18, 7.45pm:

Natalie Bellingham’s Look After Your Knees at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 22, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society performs Magical Mozart at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 22, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Lee Kyle - Bottle It at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:

Country Music Night with Dixon County at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor perform Elgar’s Sea Pictures and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, March 26, 6pm:

Paint & Sip Party and step-by-step guidance with artist Kristyna Baczynsk at Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 27, 7.45pm:

Hampswaite Players presents Dad's Army at The Memorial Hall, Hampsthwaite.

Friday, March 28, 7.30pm:

Ready Steady 60s Show live music at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Folk-music fundraiser with Jez Lowe at Green Hammerton Village Hall to raise money for Badapple Theatre and its Youth Theatre.

Saturday, March 29, 7pm:

Vocalis's spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Footballer Paul Merson at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

Elysium Theatre Company present the world premiere of The Moth by Paul Herzberg at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents Altogether Now Choir performing at Ripley Town Hall for fundraiser for project to buy the Town Hall.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society’s Spring Concert featuring Bach’s St John Passion at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, April 6, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

