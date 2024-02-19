What's on guide to comedy, concerts, films, shows and events in Harrogate district in February and March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:

Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March 3 - Ed Byrne at Harrogate Theatre.

Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:

Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 23, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Dogshark Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 10pm:

Live covers with Long Shadow Family at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24-Sunday, February 25, 10.30am:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teas, lunches and homemade cakes this sat and sun at Fewston Parochial Hall. All proceeds to friends of Hawksworth School.

Saturday, February 24, 2-4pm:

For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:

Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmen performed by The Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.Wednesday, February 28, 7.30pm:

Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 1, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arts Council England, Red Ladder & Furnace presents The Light House at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 2, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 3, 11am:

Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Sunday, March 3, Noon:

Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 3, 7.30pm:

Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:

The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2024 (Red Film Programme) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dracula: The Bloody Truth Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 6, 2pm&7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Sunflowers at the Odeon. Non members are welcome .

Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Thursday, March 7, 7.30pm:

A Midsummer Nights Dream Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 9, 3.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity – Supernova Matinee at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Live music with Gerry Jablonski and his Electric Band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:

Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Epic of Everest film with live score by Frame Ensemble at Harrogate Theatre

Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Rocks (12A/UK) at the Odeon.

Non members a welcome.

Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm:

Miles Jupp – On I Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

Friday, March 15, 7pm:

Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:

The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 30, 7pm: