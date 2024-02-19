What's on guide to comedy, concerts, films, shows and events in Harrogate district in February and March
Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:
Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:
Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, February 23, 9pm:
Live music with Dogshark Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, February 23, 10pm:
Live covers with Long Shadow Family at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 24-Sunday, February 25, 10.30am:
Teas, lunches and homemade cakes this sat and sun at Fewston Parochial Hall. All proceeds to friends of Hawksworth School.
Saturday, February 24, 2-4pm:
For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 24, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:
Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:
Carmen performed by The Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:
Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.Wednesday, February 28, 7.30pm:
Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 29, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 1, 7.45pm:
Arts Council England, Red Ladder & Furnace presents The Light House at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, March 2, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, March 3, 11am:
Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.
Sunday, March 3, Noon:
Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, March 3, 7.30pm:
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:
The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2024 (Red Film Programme) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:
Dracula: The Bloody Truth Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, March 6, 2pm&7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Sunflowers at the Odeon. Non members are welcome .
Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Thursday, March 7, 7.30pm:
A Midsummer Nights Dream Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, March 9, 3.30pm:
Diversity – Supernova Matinee at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Live music with Gerry Jablonski and his Electric Band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:
Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
The Epic of Everest film with live score by Frame Ensemble at Harrogate Theatre
Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Rocks (12A/UK) at the Odeon.
Non members a welcome.
Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm:
Miles Jupp – On I Bang at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:
Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:
Friday, March 15, 7pm:
Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:
Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.
Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:
The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 30, 7pm:
Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.