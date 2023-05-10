What’s on guide: shows and events not to miss in Harrogate district from May 11 2023

Thursday, May 11-26:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Part of a stunning portrait of Kate Bush from the In Wonder exhibition by Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Spring Exhibition - Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 11, 9.00pm:

Live music with Gipsy Bill & Dell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 12, 8.00pm:

UK! 80s Live! music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 13, Noon:

Book signing at Castlegate Books, Knaresborough with Wing Commander Mike Fonfe (author of The Falklands Guns).

Customers may contact the shop in advance (tel 01423 862222 to pre-order a copy.

Saturday, May 13, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Rich Hardisty at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm:

Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum with Eleonore Cockerham (soprano) and Tim Harper (organ) at St James’s Church, Birstwith.

Saturday, May 13, 9.00pm:Live blues, classic soul and vintage funk with the Paolo Fuschi Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.Saturday, May 13, 2.00pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Silent Film presents two shows with live music at Harrogate Theatre – Laurel & Hardy in Another Fine Mess and Buster Keaton in The General.

Saturday, May 13, 3.00pm:

Live acoustic music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 13, 10.00pm:

Live covers with resident music act The Henri Gaston Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.Sunday, May 14,4.00pm:

Generation Dance presents annual show Into the Spotlight at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 14, 7.00pm:

Niddderdale Community Orchestra's Spring concert at St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge conducted by musical director Bryan Western with celebrated flautist Anna Noakes.=

Wednesday, May 17-Saturday, May 20, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players present The Vicar of Dibley at Frazer Theatre. Matinee 2.30pm on Saturday.

Thursday, May 11-June 16

Tuesday, May 16, 7.30pm:

The Rest is Politics with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 17, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Wednesday, May 17, 8.00pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Gary Stewart at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 18, 7.30pm:

Rave On: The Ultimate 50s and 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 19, 8.00pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Scott Bennett, Rob Rouse and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 20, 8.30pm:

Live rock covers with Duel at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 20, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Alchemy Live + Cover to Cover at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, May 21, 7.30pm:

Ben Fogle: Wild 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Kate Rusby 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 24-May 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm:

Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, 8.30pm:

Glam Fever 70s glam rock tribute band at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

Live AC/DC tribute band AC/DC GB at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from 01765 680200 or www.mashamtownhall.com/

Saturday, May 27-29, 10am-5pm:

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. Free entry.

Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:

