What's on guide for the Harrogate district's gigs, play, shows, events and exhibitions in May 2024

Going out to see a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on over the Bank Holiday and into June.

Thursday, May 23-September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 23-May 25:

May 30: Newton Faulkner at Harrogate Theatre.

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 23-June 29:

Summer Exhibition with Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles (Andrew Stewart Award winners) at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 23, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

Friday, May 24, 6pm:

Trackside Sessions with Biz Denton at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.

Friday, May 24, 9pm:Live covers with Someday Soon at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:

Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre. Four performances per day.

Friday, May 24, 2pm:

The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 25, 7pm:

Live at Grewelthorpe presents singer-songwriter Jack Badcock in the village hall.

Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm:

Red Hot Chilli Pipers 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 26, 9pm:

Live music with Ramblin Preachers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 26, 4pm:

Local Folk Session with Rufus Beckett and Naail Ishaq at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.

Sunday, May 26, 10.3am-4.30pm:

Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at Fewston Parochial Hall in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Also Monday.

Wednesday, May 29, 7.30pm:

Punt and Dennis at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 30, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Ignacio Lopez, Alun Cochrane, Al Stevenson and host Micky P Kerr at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.

Thursday, May 30, 7.30pm:

Newton Faulkner – Feels Like Home Tour 2 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 30,11am:

Circus250 presents Juanita’s Big Problem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Plus 1pm.

Friday, May 31, 7.30pm:

Roy Orbison – Barry Steele at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 1, 9pm:

Live music with intelligent punk legends Percy and Lie To The Council at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate

Saturday, June 1, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club June 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 1:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Alchemy Live, a tribute to Dire Straits and Mark Knopfler, at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 4-7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert & Sullivan Society perform The Pirates of Penzance at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Motown 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with the Dynamics of Change.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Ed Gamble : Hot Diggity Dog at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Male Voice Choir present A Summer Evening Concert at West Park URC supported by Harrogate Film Society.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Limehouse Lizzy Tour 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 8, 11am:

Lempen Puppet Theatre Company presents The A-mazing Thing at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 1pm.

Saturday, June 8, 7pm:

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra perform Shaw, Weber and Sibelius at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, June 10, 6pm:

Improv Night at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, June 11-15, 7.30pm:

HOPS presents Made in Dagenham The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Wednesday, June 19, 7pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 4.30pm:

Live music with Last Orders Band at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm:

Grand Symphonic Winds conducted by Matthew George at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 7.30pm: