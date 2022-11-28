What's on guide for Harrogate district from December 1 with events and shows
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss this month of December.
From Saturday, November 26:
Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Most Popular
Until January 8:The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road,
Harrogate.Until January 8, 2023:
The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Until Sunday, January 15:
Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.
Includes matinees and evening performances.
Friday, December 2, 8.00pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, December 2, 5.30pm:
Christmas Concert Fundraiser at Christ Church, High Harrogate with festive music, food and fun for Dementia Forward, Carers' Resource and Harrogate Easier Living Project.
Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:
Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, December 3, 6.00pm:
The Harrogate Christmas Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm:
Ripley Live presents The Harrogate Cheltenham Club’s Soul and 60's R and B Night at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Mike Laycock and Ian Smith.
Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:
Live music with Chequered Past at the Bilton Club (formerly Bilton WMC).
Sunday, December 4, 2.00pm:
Joe Garner, Rufus Beckett and Jake Pattinson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 4, 2.00pm:
Ripley Live presents Grammy Award-nominated singer Emma Wilson upstairs at Ripley Town Hall.
Sunday, December 4, 6.00pm:
Siren & Strings at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:
Vocalis chamber choir in concert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.
Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (15) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members and payment on door or book online at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:
25th Anniversary Macmillan Carol Concert by Candlelight at Ripon Cathedral + pre-concert drinks & canapes at the Old Deanery (6pm).
Monday, December 5, 1.00pm:
Elisa Tomellini (piano) plays Debussy,Chopin and PIazolla at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Tickets on the door.
Wednesday, December 7, 7.00pm & 9.00pm:
Cracked Nuts – Camper Than Christmas at Cold Bath Brewing Co.
Thursday, December 8, 7.30pm:
The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.
Friday, December 9, 9.00pm:
The Erin Bennett Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:
Il Divo plus special guests at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, December 10, 7.00pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah conducted by David Lawrence with Manchester Camerata accompanied by soloists including Kathryn Jenkin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 10:
Ripon Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral, conducted by John Dunford, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici with soprano soloist Jane Burnell.
Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:
Knaresborough Choral Society presents Carols by Candlelight at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.
Sunday, December 11, 2.00pm:
Celebrating The Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 12, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents the Ferio Saxophone Quartet at Holy Trinity Church Ripon, Ripon.
Tuesday, December 13, 8.00pm:
The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.
Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm:
Re-Take That - Greatest Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 16, 6.30pm:
G4 Christmas 2022 at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Band of Friends + Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 17, 6.00pm:
A Fanfare for Christmas with the Harrogate G&S Society and The Brighouse and Rastrick, 2022 British Brass Band Champions, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 7.30pm:
80s Mania multi-tribute concert show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 9.00pm:Howlin’ Mat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, December 23, 6.00pm:
Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.