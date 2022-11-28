What's on guide for Harrogate district from December 1 with events and shows

Live acoustic music at Roosters Taproom in Harrogate this Sunday afternoon with Rufus Beckett, left, Joe Garner and Jake Pattinson. (1708122AM5)

From Saturday, November 26:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8:The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road,

Harrogate.Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until Sunday, January 15:

Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.

Includes matinees and evening performances.

Friday, December 2, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 2, 5.30pm:

Christmas Concert Fundraiser at Christ Church, High Harrogate with festive music, food and fun for Dementia Forward, Carers' Resource and Harrogate Easier Living Project.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:

Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, December 3, 6.00pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm:

Ripley Live presents The Harrogate Cheltenham Club’s Soul and 60's R and B Night at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Mike Laycock and Ian Smith.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:

Live music with Chequered Past at the Bilton Club (formerly Bilton WMC).

Sunday, December 4, 2.00pm:

Joe Garner, Rufus Beckett and Jake Pattinson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 4, 2.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Grammy Award-nominated singer Emma Wilson upstairs at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, December 4, 6.00pm:

Siren & Strings at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:

Vocalis chamber choir in concert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (15) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members and payment on door or book online at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:

25th Anniversary Macmillan Carol Concert by Candlelight at Ripon Cathedral + pre-concert drinks & canapes at the Old Deanery (6pm).

Monday, December 5, 1.00pm:

Elisa Tomellini (piano) plays Debussy,Chopin and PIazolla at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tickets on the door.

Wednesday, December 7, 7.00pm & 9.00pm:

Cracked Nuts – Camper Than Christmas at Cold Bath Brewing Co.

Thursday, December 8, 7.30pm:

The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.

Friday, December 9, 9.00pm:

The Erin Bennett Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:

Il Divo plus special guests at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, December 10, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah conducted by David Lawrence with Manchester Camerata accompanied by soloists including Kathryn Jenkin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 10:

Ripon Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral, conducted by John Dunford, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici with soprano soloist Jane Burnell.

Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society presents Carols by Candlelight at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.

Sunday, December 11, 2.00pm:

Celebrating The Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 12, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents the Ferio Saxophone Quartet at Holy Trinity Church Ripon, Ripon.

Tuesday, December 13, 8.00pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm:

Re-Take That - Greatest Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 16, 6.30pm:

G4 Christmas 2022 at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Band of Friends + Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 17, 6.00pm:

A Fanfare for Christmas with the Harrogate G&S Society and The Brighouse and Rastrick, 2022 British Brass Band Champions, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 18, 7.30pm:

80s Mania multi-tribute concert show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 18, 9.00pm:Howlin’ Mat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 23, 6.00pm: