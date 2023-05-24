What's On for May/June: Essential guide Harrogate district shows, concerts and events not to miss
Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28:
Harrogate Women On Tap's 7th annual beer festival.
Various beer events in various bars/independent breweries.
Thursday, May 25-May 27, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, May 25, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club hosted by Mickey P Kerr at Roosters' Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm
Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, May 26, 9.00pm:
Strange Brew present the best rock of the 70s and late 60s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, May 26,10.00pm:
Biz & Jason play live acoustic covers at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:
The Hyena Lounge Comedy presents Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 27, 8.30pm:
Glam Fever 70s glam rock tribute band at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:
Live AC/DC tribute band AC/DC GB at Masham Town Hall.
Tickets from 01765 680200 or www.mashamtownhall.com/
Saturday, May 27-29, 10am-5pm:
Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. Free entry.
Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:
The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:
Day of Royal Hall 120th anniversary events, music, entertainment, refreshments and celebrations at Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 28, 9.00pm:
Rock band The Following from Texas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 28, 6.00pm:
Drop Leg Steppers play reggae, ska, soul and dance at The Stonebeck, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.
To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.
Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:
Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.00pm:
Sunday Acoustic Session with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:
What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:
Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Wednesday, June 7-Sunday, June 11:
Ripon Theatre Festival
Various shows and venues, including multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, at second annual festival in Ripon.
Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:
International dance choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:
British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:
HIF presents Berwins Salon North with guest speakers at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:
Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:
Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:
HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:
It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.
Wednesday, June 21:
Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus.Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.