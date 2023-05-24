What's On for May/June: Essential guide Harrogate district shows, concerts and events not to miss

Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28:

Harrogate Women On Tap's 7th annual beer festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various beer events in various bars/independent breweries.

The Hyena Lounge Comedy is back in Harrogate this Saturday with Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods.

Thursday, May 25-May 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, May 25, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club hosted by Mickey P Kerr at Roosters' Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm

Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, May 26, 9.00pm:

Strange Brew present the best rock of the 70s and late 60s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 26,10.00pm:

Biz & Jason play live acoustic covers at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy presents Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.30pm:

Glam Fever 70s glam rock tribute band at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

Live AC/DC tribute band AC/DC GB at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from 01765 680200 or www.mashamtownhall.com/

Saturday, May 27-29, 10am-5pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. Free entry.

Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day of Royal Hall 120th anniversary events, music, entertainment, refreshments and celebrations at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 28, 9.00pm:

Rock band The Following from Texas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 28, 6.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop Leg Steppers play reggae, ska, soul and dance at The Stonebeck, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.

Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.00pm:

Sunday Acoustic Session with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, June 7-Sunday, June 11:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Theatre Festival

Various shows and venues, including multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, at second annual festival in Ripon.

Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:

International dance choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Berwins Salon North with guest speakers at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:

Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

Wednesday, June 21:

Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus.Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad