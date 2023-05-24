News you can trust since 1836
What's On for May/June: Essential guide Harrogate district shows, concerts and events not to miss

Looking for shows or events to enjoy in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss over the next month.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 3 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:14 BST

Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28:

Harrogate Women On Tap's 7th annual beer festival.

Various beer events in various bars/independent breweries.

The Hyena Lounge Comedy is back in Harrogate this Saturday with Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods.The Hyena Lounge Comedy is back in Harrogate this Saturday with Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods.
Thursday, May 25-May 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 25, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club hosted by Mickey P Kerr at Roosters' Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm

Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 26, 9.00pm:

Strange Brew present the best rock of the 70s and late 60s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 26,10.00pm:

Biz & Jason play live acoustic covers at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy presents Terry Alderston, Gordon Southern, Steve Harris and Barry Doods at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.30pm:

Glam Fever 70s glam rock tribute band at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

Live AC/DC tribute band AC/DC GB at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from 01765 680200 or www.mashamtownhall.com/

Saturday, May 27-29, 10am-5pm:

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. Free entry.

Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:

Day of Royal Hall 120th anniversary events, music, entertainment, refreshments and celebrations at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 28, 9.00pm:

Rock band The Following from Texas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 28, 6.00pm:

Drop Leg Steppers play reggae, ska, soul and dance at The Stonebeck, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.

Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:

Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.00pm:

Sunday Acoustic Session with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, June 7-Sunday, June 11:

Ripon Theatre Festival

Various shows and venues, including multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, at second annual festival in Ripon.

Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:

International dance choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Berwins Salon North with guest speakers at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:

Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

Wednesday, June 21:

Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus.Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

