Wetherby Arts Festival set to return for ten days of celebration

Having had two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the start of the ten-day Wetherby Arts Festival on Friday, 30 September is rapidly approaching.

Over the ten days there will be a super programme of comedy, folk, literature and theatre at a range of venues across the town.

In the first of a variety of musical performances, St James’ Church will be the venue on Saturday, October 1 for the Wetherby Silver Band and a Rock Choir, and the same venue will also host the Leeds Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, October 8.

Classical music enthusiasts can look forward to dinner and performances by the Midnight Quintet at the Bridge Hotel on Monday, October 3.

The splendid acoustic musicians, Fools Gold, will be performing at Wetherby Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 5 and the following night will see the Engine Shed be the place to be for the popular Swing Commanders performing their lively fusion of jazz, country, swing and blues.

Comedy is well served during the Festival with well-known comedian Neil Delamere and Alfie Moore performing at Wetherby Town Hall on the evening of Sunday, October 2 in the first of two comedy nights.

The Literary lunch, always a popular attraction, will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Bridge Hotel in Walshford where novelist and screenwriter Deborah Moggach and Harrogate author Rob Cowen will take to the stage.

Midnight Quintet will perform at the Bridge Hotel on Monday, October 3 as part of the Wetherby Arts Festival

Last month Robert Haskins, Festival Chairman, met with the Town Mayor, Councillor Neil O’Byrne, where he was presented with a cheque for £250 kindly donated by Wetherby Town Council to help with the costs of putting on the popular event.

Robert Haskins, Festival Chairman, said: “The wholehearted support of Wetherby Town Council for the Festival is most welcome.

"My thanks to the Town Mayor and his colleagues for their kind donation.

“We have super programme lined up and are looking forward to a great festival.”