Two 'extraordinary' collections to be revealed in celebration of leading Harrogate art gallery

108 Fine Art is to unveil For the Love of Art exhibition to showcase the works of wonderful artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins.

Curator Scarlett Stewart Mason said: "As part of the story of 108 Fine Art, this exhibition serves as a celebration of life within our gallery.

"From Laimonis Mierins’ collector Terry Bacon, who has found solace in his work for decades, to Julia Wager, Paul Wager’s wife, whose legacy continues to inspire, these collections breathe new life into the stories they tell."

Harrogate gallery 108 Fine Art is to unveil For the Love of Art exhibition this weekend to showcase the works of wonderful artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins. (Picture contributed)

The two artists’ works are infused with personal narratives and shared experiences, creating a tapestry of memories and connections.

Taking place on Saturday, February 24 from 2pm to 4pm at the gallery at 16 Cold Bath Road, For the Love of Art will run until April 6.