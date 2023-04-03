Turner Prize artist visits Harrogate gallery before unveiling of giant installation of 900 balls

Martin Creed, who won the Turner Prize in 2001, not only hailed the set-up at the public gallery, he donated an artwork.

Speaking after the visit by the internationally-renowned artist, the Mercer Gallery’s curator, Karen Southworth said: “We were delighted to welcome Martin when he called to see how the exhibition was taking shape.

"Not only did he compliment the Gallery, saying how well his work looked in the space, but he unexpectedly donated Work no 88, a piece of A4 paper crumpled into a ball to the Mercer collection.

Turner Prize winner Martin Creed in Harrogate with Mercer Gallery’s curator, Karen Southworth.

"We are absolutely thrilled and this piece is obviously available to view as part of the exhibition.”

The Harrogate gallery was a buzz in activity last week as the team at the Mercer were joined by staff from the Tate and National Galleries of Scotland to lay the new exhibition, which will be the first time the work of this playful and provocative British artist has been shown in North Yorkshire.

It’s fair to say the gallery has been completely transformed and has rarely looked as contemporary – or fun – since it first opened its doors as as the Promenade Rooms 200 years ago.

Having launched on Saturday, the first thing visitors to the Tate ARTIST ROOMS: Martin Creed will see on entering is Work No. 370 Balls (2004), a vast installation taking over the entire Main Gallery incorporating 900 balls of different scale, weight and texture.

Martin Creed's Work No. 370 Balls (2004), a vast installation with 900 balls of different scale, weight and texture, in situ at Harrogate's Mercer Gallery.

A pathway through the balls enables viewers to immerse themselves in the artistic experience.

In total, the National Lottery and Arts Council-supported show boasts six signature artworks by Turner Prize winner Creed, one of the most influential and exciting artists working today.

Karen Southwark said: “Creed is deliberately challenging but very playful.

"Some people may be surprised or even affronted but if you allow yourself to go with it you will discover some of his deeper ideas and deliberate intentions.”