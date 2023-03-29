News you can trust since 1836
This week's essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in March/April 2023

Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss in March and early April 2023.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:26 BST

Thursday, March 30, 7.30pm:

Paul Young - Behind the Lens at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 30, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Alasdair Beckett-King, Lost Voice Guy, Nina Gilligan and Micky P Kerr at The Sample Room, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 31, 2.30pm & 7.30pm:

John Godber Company in association with Harrogate Theatre presents Living on Fresh Air at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 31, 7.45pm:

When We Died with Alexandra Donnachie at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm:

Alchemy Live – Dire Straits Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm:

Billy Ocean 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, April 1, 9.00pm:

Live British R’n’B with The Milk Men at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 1, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society presents its Easter Concert at St John's Church, Knaresborough with a programme including Rossini.

Saturday, April 1. 8.30pm:

Live music with Jack Sabbath (Black Sabbath tribute) at Bilton WMC, Harrogate.

Free entry.

Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2, 6.30pm:

The Last Dragon – Kids Aloud at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 1, 8.30pm:

Live rock music with Hell Fire Jack and Jaw at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, April 3, 10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/’

Monday, April 3, 1.00pm:

Wesley Centre Concerts of Harrogate presents Emma Abbate and Julian Perkin playing music for four hands at one piano by Clementi, Schubert, Moszkowski and Dodgson.

Tickets at the door.

Monday, April 3, 6.45pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Hive (15) season finale social at the Odeon.

Tuesday, April 4, 7.45pm:

Police Cops in Space at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, April 4, 7.30pm:

Dave Gorman – Powerpoint to the People at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 5, 7.45pm:

I’m Muslamic – Don’t Panik at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, April 6, 7.45pm:

Police Cops: Badass Be Thy Name at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, April 6, 8.00pm:

Gordon Buchanan- 30 Years in the Wild - Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 7, 8.00pm:

Frazer Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, April 12 -Saturday, April 15, 2.00pm & 7.45pm:

Mindgame by Anthony Horowitz at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Harrogate Studio Theatre

Friday, April 14, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Legends of Mowtown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 15, 8.00pm:

Ripon Live presents Benji & The Excess at the Ripon Arts Hub.

Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/567544

Tuesday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Tracy Borman – How To Be A Good Monarch. Royal Historian, broadcaster and Chief Curator of The Tower of London, Tracy Borman takes us on a tour of 1000 years of the British monarchy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

