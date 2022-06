These are the local artists taking part in North Yorkshire Open Studios on June 4 and 5 and June 11 and 12

Ceramic artist Kit Hemsley will open her studios in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Open Studios is an artist led event, run by a voluntary steering group of North Yorkshire based artists.

North Yorkshire Open Studios enables artists and makers to open their studios, meet, promote, demonstrate and sell their work direct to the public, over the first two weekends in June.

Artists taking part in open studios on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 and Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12:

Gill Owen, Spa Studios Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Helen Hopper, Spa Studios Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Hilary Holmes, Workhouse Framing, Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Anna Whitehouse, Workhouse Framing, Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Emerson Mayes, Workhouse Framing, Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Sarah Garforth, Ramsgill Studio, Ramsgill, Harrogate

Helen Graham, Beech Cottage, Markington, Harrogate

Jane Carlisle Bellerby, Elder Cottage, Lund Lane, Killinghall, Harrogate

Sandra Storey, 5 Oak Terrace, Harrogate

Harriette Rymer, 73 Kings Road, Harrogate

Kit Hemsley, 71, Tewitt Well Road, Harrogate

Eric Moss, 71 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate,

Elena Putley, 2 Studley Road, Harrogate

Caryl Hallett, Workhouse Framing, Spa Court, Spa Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate

Adam Crane, Unit 2 The Sawmills, West Tanfield, Harrogate

Jo Garlick, Violet Cottage Thirn near Masham

Megan Brown, Whin Bush Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate,

Monica Gabb, The Studio, Ripon Workhouse Museum, Allhallowgate Ripon

Kate Moores, Oakwood, Main Street, West Tanfield, Ripon

Linda More, The Old Church, Chapel Lane, Marton-le-Moor, Ripon

Leila Wilson, 4 Princess Avenue, Knaresborough

Shirley Hudson, Briggate Art Studios, 9a Briggate, Knaresborough

Fiona Odle, Briggate Art Studios, 9a Briggate, Knaresborough

Kim Coley, Stoney Cottage, Main Street, Kirkby Overblow