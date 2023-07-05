The essential Harrogate what’s on guide for July 2023 with shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions and more

Thursday, July 6-August 4:

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6-July 31:

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North returns with Re-thinking Modern Britain at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Speakers include Ian Dunt, Gurdeep Loyal and Jeffrey Boakye.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm:

Famed Scottish Detective, David Swindle presents The Makings of a Murderer at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.00pm:

Opening concert for Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence, Quartet for the End of Time perform Faure, Messiaen and the Beatles (arr. Elliott) at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 9.00pm:

Free concert at Lilypad on the Kings Road with Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence.

Friday, July 7, 9.00pm:

Live music with four-piece rock/folk band LightTide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 10.00pm:

The Robbie Miller Band live at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 11.00am:

Dvorak and Bartok performed at ‘Bohemia: A Sense of Place’ at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 3.00pm

Julian Rowlands performs Tango by Piazzolla at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm

Vlad Maistorovici takes classic Queen songs and gives them a classical twist in this homage to the late great Freddie Mercury at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 6.00pm

The extraordinary works of Strauss and Schoenberg performed by Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, July 8, 12.00-1.30pm:

Harrogate author Colin Philpott book signing of dystopian novel Deathday in Waterstones, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 3.00pm:

Joss Arnott Dance presents Tin Man at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 8, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents two Edinburgh Festival preview shows from Harriet Dyer and Louise Young at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, July 9, 11.00am:

The works of Dowland and his contemporaries performed by Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Sunday, July, 3.00pm

Harrogate Music Festival’s Residency Finale at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with performances from guest curator Robin Green

Sunday, July 9, 9.00pm:

Live music with Hiding Magpies at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 13, 11.00am

Guitarist Sam Rodwell performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Friday & Saturday, July 14-15, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, July 14, 11.00am:

Summer Serenade by Arcadian Strings with guest conductor William Dutton at St James’s Church, Birstwith.

Friday, July 14, 8.00pm

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack premieres live at Harrogate Theatre featuring the UK’s most in-demand Swing-era vocalist Matt Ford.

Saturday, July 15, 7.30pm:

Grease presented by Upstage Academy at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 15, 8.00pm

Harrogate Icons Silent Disco sees Jimmy’s Carrington’s and Ministry of Sound battling it out on the dance floor at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 15, 11.00am:

Pianist Thomas Kelly performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 15, 7.00pm:

Summer Serenade by Arcadian Strings with guest conductor William Dutton at St Paul’s United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Free entry.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

