The essential Harrogate guide to November’s best gigs, concerts and events across the district
Thursday, November 9, 7.30pm:
Lost In Music 2023 – One Night at the Disco at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Music presents "Cilla & The Swinging Sixties" at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:
You Must Remember This – The Armed Man, Poetry, Song and Film curated by musician Catherine Field-Leather at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, noon onwards:
Ake & Humphris Christmas Wine Fair at Hotel du Vin, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Tewit Silver Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Information at https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch
Saturday, November 11, 2pm:
Launch of Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Sarah Charneca, Winter Cocktails meet-and-greet with Yukako Sakakura, and an artist workshop with Selina Thorp.
Saturday, November 11, 3pm:
Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Comedian Alfie Moore - Work in Progress at at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Islands In the Stream 2023 – The Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, 10pm:
The Henri Gaston Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, 7pm:
Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Sunday, November 12, 7.30pm:
Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Sunday, November 12, 7pm:
Live rock, pop and indie acoustic covers with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts present The Pelléas Ensemble at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and Little Ripon Bookshop.
Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:
The Pelléas Ensemble perform at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon as part of Ripon Concerts’ 2023-24 season.
Thursday, November 16, 7.30pm:
Final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 season: Ways to Connect with Prof. Bobby Duffy, Dr Sarah Ogilvie and Felicity Cloake at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:
The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, November 18, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, November 18, 7pm:
Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.
Sunday, November 19, 6pm:
Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.
Wednesday, November 22-Sunday, January 14:
Magical family panto Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:
Simon Reeve – To The Ends of the Earth at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 25-Sunday, November 26, 10am-5pm:
Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club - Autumn Exhibition 2023 at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:
Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Friday, December 1:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall.
Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).