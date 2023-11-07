The essential Harrogate guide to November’s best gigs, concerts and events across the district

Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in November.

Thursday, November 9, 7.30pm:

Lost In Music 2023 – One Night at the Disco at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents "Cilla & The Swinging Sixties" at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:

You Must Remember This – The Armed Man, Poetry, Song and Film curated by musician Catherine Field-Leather at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, noon onwards:

Ake & Humphris Christmas Wine Fair at Hotel du Vin, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Tewit Silver Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Information at https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch

Saturday, November 11, 2pm:

Launch of Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Sarah Charneca, Winter Cocktails meet-and-greet with Yukako Sakakura, and an artist workshop with Selina Thorp.

Saturday, November 11, 3pm:

Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Comedian Alfie Moore - Work in Progress at at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Islands In the Stream 2023 – The Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, 10pm:

The Henri Gaston Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, 7pm:

Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Sunday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, November 12, 7pm:

Live rock, pop and indie acoustic covers with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts present The Pelléas Ensemble at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and Little Ripon Bookshop.

Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Thursday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 season: Ways to Connect with Prof. Bobby Duffy, Dr Sarah Ogilvie and Felicity Cloake at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:

The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 18, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 18, 7pm:

Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 19, 6pm:

Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Wednesday, November 22-Sunday, January 14:

Magical family panto Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:

Simon Reeve – To The Ends of the Earth at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 25-Sunday, November 26, 10am-5pm:

Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club - Autumn Exhibition 2023 at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:

Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Friday, December 1:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall.

Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.

Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm: