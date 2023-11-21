The essential Harrogate guide to November and December's best gigs, shows and events in the district
Thursday, November 16-December 22:
Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.
Friday, November 24, 7.30pm:
Simon Reeve – To The Ends of the Earth at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 25-Sunday, November 26, 10am-5pm:
Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club - Autumn Exhibition 2023 at Ripley Town Hall.
Sunday, November 26
Nidderdale Messiah’s ‘Come and Sing’ event at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough. Information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk
Thursday, November 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy show hosted by Mickey P Kerr at The Sample Room, Rooster’s Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Sold out.
Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:
Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Friday, December 1, 7pm:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall. Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Northern Voices choir’s Christmas concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 at the door.
Saturday, December 2, 10pm:
Progressive rock from Oscilantern plus Hell Fire Jack at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).
Sunday, December 3, 4-6pm:
Trackside Sessions’ Local Folk Showcase with Rufus Beckett and Steamtown at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Monday, December 4, 1pm:
Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux and Joseph Havlat play music for violin and piano by Schubert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.
Tickets £10 0n the door
Tuesday, December 5, 7.30pm:
Whitney Queen of the Night 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, December 6, 7.30pm:
Grayson Perry – A Show All About You at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 7.30pm:
The Rocket Man 2023 – A Tribute to Elton John at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 8, 7.30pm:
The Bootleg Beatles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 10, 7.30pm:
The Carpenters Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Blind Ambition (12A | Australia/Zimbabwe | Subtitled) at Harrogate Odeon, including pre-Christmas Social.
Entry £6 on the door or book online in advance.
Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.