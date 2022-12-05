The essential Harrogate events guide from December 8: What’s on and shows to see
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss this month of December and into early 2023.
From Saturday, November 26:
Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Until January 8: The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Until Sunday, January 15:Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.Includes matinees and evening performances.
Thursday, December 8, 7.30pm:The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.
Friday, December 9, 9.00pm:The Erin Bennett Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:Il Divo plus special guests at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, December 10, 7.00pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah conducted by David Lawrence with Manchester Camerata accompanied by soloists including Kathryn Jenkin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 10:Ripon Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral, conducted by John Dunford, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici with soprano soloist Jane Burnell.
Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:Knaresborough Choral Society presents Carols by Candlelight at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.
Sunday, December 11, 2.00pm:Celebrating The Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 12, 7.30pm:Ripon Concerts presents the Ferio Saxophone Quartet at Holy Trinity Church Ripon, Ripon.
Tuesday, December 13, 8.00pm:
The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm:Re-Take That - Greatest Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 16, 6.30pm:G4 Christmas 2022 at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, December 17, 2.30pm & 7.00pm:Studio 3 Dance Workshop present its festive dance show Christmas Crackers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:RipleyLive presents Band of Friends + Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 17, 6.00pm:
A Fanfare for Christmas with the Harrogate G&S Society and The Brighouse and Rastrick, 2022 British Brass Band Champions, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 7.30pm:80s Mania multi-tribute concert show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 9.00pm:Howlin’ Mat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 22, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/the-marvellous-mystical-musical-box-3/)
Friday, December 23, 6.00pm:Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 23, 7.30pm:Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Green Hammerton Village hall.Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/the-marvellous-mystical-musical-box-3/)
Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:New Year Gala Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the National Festival Orchestra.
Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:Gilbert & Sullivan Festival New Year Gala Weekend at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, January 9, 2023, 1.00pm:
The Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents London Horn Duo (Kerin Black and Jo Withers) play music by Nicolai,Bernhard Krol,Mozart,Catherine Likhuta and Kerry Turner for solo and duo French horn.Tickets £10 on the door.