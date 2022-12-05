The essential Harrogate events guide from December 8: What’s on and shows to see

Il Divo will perform at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday, December 10.

From Saturday, November 26:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 23:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah Saturday, December 10, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8: The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until Sunday, January 15:Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.Includes matinees and evening performances.

Thursday, December 8, 7.30pm:The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.

Friday, December 9, 9.00pm:The Erin Bennett Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:Il Divo plus special guests at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, December 10, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah conducted by David Lawrence with Manchester Camerata accompanied by soloists including Kathryn Jenkin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 10:Ripon Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral, conducted by John Dunford, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici with soprano soloist Jane Burnell.

Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm:Knaresborough Choral Society presents Carols by Candlelight at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.

Sunday, December 11, 2.00pm:Celebrating The Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 12, 7.30pm:Ripon Concerts presents the Ferio Saxophone Quartet at Holy Trinity Church Ripon, Ripon.

Tuesday, December 13, 8.00pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm:Re-Take That - Greatest Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 16, 6.30pm:G4 Christmas 2022 at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, December 17, 2.30pm & 7.00pm:Studio 3 Dance Workshop present its festive dance show Christmas Crackers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:RipleyLive presents Band of Friends + Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 17, 6.00pm:

A Fanfare for Christmas with the Harrogate G&S Society and The Brighouse and Rastrick, 2022 British Brass Band Champions, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 18, 7.30pm:80s Mania multi-tribute concert show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 18, 9.00pm:Howlin’ Mat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 22, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/the-marvellous-mystical-musical-box-3/)

Friday, December 23, 6.00pm:Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 23, 7.30pm:Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Green Hammerton Village hall.Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/the-marvellous-mystical-musical-box-3/)

Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:New Year Gala Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the National Festival Orchestra.

Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:Gilbert & Sullivan Festival New Year Gala Weekend at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, January 9, 2023, 1.00pm: