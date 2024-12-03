The essential going out guide for events in Harrogate and district this weekend in December 2024
Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the build-up to Christmas.
Until December 24:
Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 21:
108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Until January 5, 2025:
New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.
Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:
A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, December 5, 9pm:
Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, December 6, 9pm:
Live music with Red Fish at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, December 6, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Ed Aczel, Stephanie Laing and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 7, 9pm:
Live rock music with Hell Fire Jack plus Pips at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 7, 1pm:
The Minskip Christmas Gift Fayre followed by the Boroughbridge Love Pop Choir’s Christmas Concert (4pm) at St John’s Church, Minskip near Boroughbridge.
Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:
Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 7-January 9:
Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, December 7, 6pm:
The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 with the HSO and local primary school children at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 8, 3pm:
Live rock n roll covers with The Perfect Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 8, 6pm:
Live music with The Pete Oliver Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 8, 9pm:
Live alt rock music from late 1980s to early 2000s with Clinton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 8, 12-4pm:
Frazer Theatre Christmas Fayre at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:
Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:
The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 14, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 15, 3pm:
Harrogate Brass Band Christmas Carols at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 15, 3.30pm:
Christmas Music and Readings with Yorkshire Chamber Choir Voces Seraphorum at Nidd Church, Nidd.
Monday, December 16, 7.30pm:
The Fisher Singers Christmas concert at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets available from 07958665410.
Monday, December 16, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Lunana - A Yak in the Classroom (PG | Bhutan) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome.
Thursday, December 19, 8pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 21, 8pm:
Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 21, 6pm:
Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 30,11am:
Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4.30pm