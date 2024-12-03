The essential going out guide for events in Harrogate and district this weekend in December 2024

Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the build-up to Christmas.

Until December 24:

December 7: The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 with the HSO. (Picture contributed)

Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 21:

108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until January 5, 2025:

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:

A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, December 5, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 6, 9pm:

Live music with Red Fish at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 6, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Ed Aczel, Stephanie Laing and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7, 9pm:

Live rock music with Hell Fire Jack plus Pips at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 7, 1pm:

The Minskip Christmas Gift Fayre followed by the Boroughbridge Love Pop Choir’s Christmas Concert (4pm) at St John’s Church, Minskip near Boroughbridge.

Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:

Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7-January 9:

Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 6pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 with the HSO and local primary school children at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 8, 3pm:

Live rock n roll covers with The Perfect Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 8, 6pm:

Live music with The Pete Oliver Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 8, 9pm:

Live alt rock music from late 1980s to early 2000s with Clinton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 8, 12-4pm:

Frazer Theatre Christmas Fayre at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:

Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:

The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 15, 3pm:

Harrogate Brass Band Christmas Carols at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 15, 3.30pm:

Christmas Music and Readings with Yorkshire Chamber Choir Voces Seraphorum at Nidd Church, Nidd.

Monday, December 16, 7.30pm:

The Fisher Singers Christmas concert at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets available from 07958665410.

Monday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Lunana - A Yak in the Classroom (PG | Bhutan) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome.

Thursday, December 19, 8pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 30,11am:

Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4.30pm