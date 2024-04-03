The Beatles: Mad Day Out event in Harrogate will present stunning pictures of Fab Four as you've never seen them before

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening at RedHouse Originals gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate on Friday, April 19, The Beatles: Mad Day Out, will feature stunning pictures taken by international award winning photographer Tom Murray.

Tom, whose work over the decades has appeared in the likes of GQ, Harper’s & Queen, LA Times, The Times, Sunday Times, New York Times, English and American Vogue and more, was invited at the last moment in the summer of 1968 to assist famed photojournalist Sir Don McCullin in London for a new publicity campaign for The Beatles.

The resulting classic images taken by Tom with just two rolls of film and a Nikon F:35mm show the ‘Fab Four’ in a relaxed mood during a break from recording the ‘White Album’, after the Lady Madonna single but before Hey Jude.

International award-winning photographer Tom Murray whose rare photographs of The Beatles will be exhibited at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate later this month. (Picture contributed)

While McCullin captured the main shots, including a black and white picture of John, Paul, George and Ringo surrounded by people behind a set of railings later used in the gatefold sleeve of The Beatles 62-66 and 67-67 compilation albums, Murray kept 23 incredibly evocative and playful colour negatives.

His photographs have since been hailed as some of the best ever taken of the famous pop group.

Speaking later about that memorable photoshoot in London, Murray said: “It was as perfect a day as I could wish for.

"Getting to hang out with one of my favourite bands and take pictures was just sensational.”

The 'Mad Day Out' portfolio consists of 23 images from the exclusive UK edition, published in 2007 and limited to 195 prints.

All prints are available to pre-order via Harrogate’s RedHouse Originals gallery.

Please note, there is just one example of each image available, signed and numbered by the photographer

The Mad Day Out exhibition will be complimented by original artworks and rare 1960s ephemera, including pieces by Astrid Kirchherr and Dudley Edwards.