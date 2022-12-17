The event is being held to raise funds for Grewelthorpe Primary School, who have been fundraising for several years to help fund a new classroom.

After nine years of fundraising, the school hopes it has finally managed to achieve something near to the elusive total needed for the build, and now is looking to shift its focus to continue to raise funds to provide enriching equipment and experiences for the children who attend the school.

The Christmas Trail at Druid’s Temple on the Swinton Estate will hopefully help to raise much-needed funds over the festive period, while providing families with a fun activity to keep everyone entertained this Christmas.

Peter Rabbit themed Christmas trail entertainment for children with events for all this festive season.

The trail features all of the favourite Beatrix Potter characters, which have been hand-painted by a team of talented local artists, and range in height from 3ft to 7ft.

Visitors will be guided on their quest around the majestic ruins and natural woodland of Druid’s Temple by Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny, while they help them to discover the whereabouts of the missing Christmas gifts and help save Christmas.

Druid’s Temple is steeped in history and atmosphere. It was built in 1820 by The Sherriff of Yorkshire, William Danby, who was the philanthropic owner of The Swinton Estate in the 1800s, and who hired local workers to build a replica of Stonehenge during a time of agricultural depression and high unemployment.

The ruins have been enjoyed by walkers for almost two centuries as a result, and overlook one of the best views in Yorkshire over the Leighton Reservoir.

The Bivouac café will be providing seasonal food and drink throughout the entire Christmas season to refresh walkers and trail-goers alike.

The trail is 1.5 miles through natural woodland, along a combination of walking tracks and mountain bike routes. The trail is running from 10am until dusk from December 17 until January 2, starting and finishing in the Bivouac café on the Swinton Estate.