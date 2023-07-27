Some of the biggest and the most exciting new names in comic book art are coming to Harrogate

The 25 exciting new names unveiled for Thought Bubble this autumn at Harrogate Convention Centre include famed British artists who are renowned in the USA and round the world; names such as Jock (Dredd, Batman, Wolverine), Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead, Batman, Mars Attacks) and Thought Bubble founder Tula Lotay, fresh from winning big at last week's Eisner Awards at San Diego Comic Con.

Taking place from November 11-12, 2023, in recent years Thought Bubble has become one of the key dates in the international comics calendar, bringing together hundreds of artists, creatives, writers and industry professionals alongside thousands of fans for a celebration of all things comics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining this announcement is debut comic artist and Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy, acclaimed Dutch comics author and illustrator Judith Vanistendael, artist / architect Alison Sampson.

Flashback to Thought Bubble comic art festival at Harrogate Convention Centre in 2022. (Picture Thought Bubble/Simon Godsave)

The full announcement includes:

Charlie Adlard, Jock, Tula Lotay, Lewis Hancox, Judith Vanistendael, Alison Sampson, Kim-Joy, Leah Moore, John Reppion, John Lees, Jules Scheele, VER, Shazleen Khan, Arielle Jovellanos, Al Ewing, Dave McCaig, Martin Simmonds, Andy Diggle, Martin Simpson, Brian Schirmer, Brian Level, The Etherington Brothers, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, Rachael Stott.

Despite its international flavour, Thought Bubble is also as much a celebration of Britain’s own grassroots comics community.

This year’s event at Harrogate Convention Centre boasts panels on everything from classic comics to contemporary offerings as well as invaluable Q&As for budding creators and seasoned aficionados alike and, of course, all the comics, artwork and memorabilia they can muster.

Special guests announced previously:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dapo Adeola, Natalie Andrewson, Jeff Lemire, Sonia Leong, Molly Knox Ostertag, ND Stevenson, Zoe Thorogood, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Jason Aaron, Luke Healy, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Juni Ba, Lucy Sullivan, Kristyna Baczynski, Rachael Smith, Explodikid, Deb JJ Lee, Patric Reynolds, Ram V, Bex Glendining, John Allison.

For the full programme, guests and tickets, visit: https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

Under-12s, carers and over 65s tickets go free.