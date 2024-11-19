Snowboarder turned artist to bring amazing snowboard deck to Harrogate gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire-born artist, who first made his name internationally on the slopes rather than on canvas, is collaborating with Island Snowboards of Japan and a Harrogate gallery to present a glimpse of the artist’s creative journey, from concept to creation.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be held at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate, Schoph: Sanctuary will feature original paintings and prints, alongside a brand new snowboard deck.

Best known in the snowboard community for his figurative graphic style, this is the first time Schoph’s abstract paintings have appeared on a snowboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also the first time the deck will be exhibited in a gallery setting, alongside the paintings that inspired its design.

Best known in the snowboard community for his figurative graphic style, a forthcoming new exhibition at Harrogate's RedHouse Gallery will be the first time Schoph’s abstract paintings have appeared on a snowboard. (Picture contributed)

The deck itself is titled ‘Supernaut’ and the imagery was originally created by Schoph during the first UK lockdown in 2020.

At the time the artist was living in Hirst Priory, an 18th century country house in North Lincolnshire.

The grand scale of the location meant it was possible for him to produce some of his largest and most ambitious paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Schoph relished the opportunity and working in isolation was not unusual.

“Usually I don’t look at the outside world, or the internet - so being an artist is naturally isolating - working whenever you have inspiration or drive,” said Schoph.

"For me that is every day anyway.”

The use of script and gestural brushstrokes echo Cy Twombly, with Schoph incorporating song lyrics and dates.

Schoph: Sanctuary runs at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate from November 22 to December 24.