Snowboarder turned artist to bring amazing snowboard deck to Harrogate gallery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
To be held at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate, Schoph: Sanctuary will feature original paintings and prints, alongside a brand new snowboard deck.
Best known in the snowboard community for his figurative graphic style, this is the first time Schoph’s abstract paintings have appeared on a snowboard.
It is also the first time the deck will be exhibited in a gallery setting, alongside the paintings that inspired its design.
The deck itself is titled ‘Supernaut’ and the imagery was originally created by Schoph during the first UK lockdown in 2020.
At the time the artist was living in Hirst Priory, an 18th century country house in North Lincolnshire.
The grand scale of the location meant it was possible for him to produce some of his largest and most ambitious paintings.
At the time, Schoph relished the opportunity and working in isolation was not unusual.
“Usually I don’t look at the outside world, or the internet - so being an artist is naturally isolating - working whenever you have inspiration or drive,” said Schoph.
"For me that is every day anyway.”
The use of script and gestural brushstrokes echo Cy Twombly, with Schoph incorporating song lyrics and dates.
Schoph: Sanctuary runs at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate from November 22 to December 24.