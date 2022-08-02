See the wonderful paintings, sculptures, jewellery and ceramics on the Nidd Art Trail - includes Pateley Bridge and churches in Summerbridge and Blubberhouses

Julia Collins painting of a view over Fellbeck is on the front of our brochure

This year the optional theme is Celebration which offers a wide scope of interest be it a special anniversary, celebrating a persons or buildings special year, or just the excitement and chance to celebrate meeting up with friends again.

It is open to people of all ages and who work in any artistic medium, so that we receive a varied cross spread of talents.

The trail welcomes new venues and artists including Julia Collins whose painting of a view over Fellbeck is on the front of the brochure.Julia intends hosting workshops locally so look out for details.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Knaresborough, there are artists at Henshaw’s who welcome you to their café gallery and garden space which includes artwork. There is parking on site.

Local churches offer various alternative venues – Summerbridge Methodist Church is open for the bank holiday weekend and plays host to various artists with diverse skills.Blubberhouses Church is open the same weekend with more talented artists.

At Darley, Alan Jordan welcomes you to view his work and Shirley Hudson is exhibiting at Nidd Church again.

This is besides all the regular galleries in Pateley Bridge, up the dale, Ripley, and Knaresborough.

Also look out for individual open houses and workshops such as in Stean, Pateley Bridge, Kirkby Malzeard and Dallowgill, and the village halls in Hampsthwaite, Glasshouses, Middlesmoor and Lofthouse.