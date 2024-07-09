Runs extended at summer of exhibitions at leading Harrogate gallery 108 Fine Art
Launched on Saturday at 108 Fine Art gallery, Art in Conversation II features features landscapes and abstract works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.
Izzy Thomson, based in Inverness, shares enchanting scenes inspired by Scottish landscapes.
London-based artist Bob Bicknell-Knight showcases unique paintings with 3D textured framing, reflecting the gaming industry.
So well-received was its predeccesor; Art in Conversation I with landscapes and contemporary abstract artworks by artists Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles, that its run has been extended at the gallery on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.
Both now can be viewed until August 31.
Also still showing at 108 Fine Art is Joash Woodrow: 5, featuring five standout pieces from the Joash Woodrow Archive, including still lifes, abstract portraits, and group studies.
Inspired by sketches from fairs and circuses in North Leeds during the late 1970s, Woodrow's works include paintings that depict groups of three to five people in these dynamic settings.
Also extended is Sandy & Son, an exhibition featuring works by Bertram Sandy and his son, Laurence Sandy, capturing early aviation bravery in the First World War and commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Still family-run today, 108 Fine Art was established by Andrew and Gillian Stewart in 1997 to develop partnerships with new and established artists in all areas of the visual arts.
More information at: https://108fineart.com/
