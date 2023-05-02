Ripon’s notorious knitters take on their most ambitious project yet for The King's Coronation

Hazel Barker, Carol Dunkley and Stuart Martin, the backbone of the project, have been hard at work to coordinate the display which would make any city proud.

The trio, alongside the city’s own bespoke knitting army, have reduced use of plastic bunting by 100%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Barker said: “We’ve got a hardcore of maybe 15 of us, and another 20 people who work at home.

Ripon's knitters take on biggest project to date with the King's Coronation this bank holiday weekend

“The only plastic we use is on the tie racks.”

The knitting army has been working hard to cover every inch of the city's buildings, shop windows, the market square and even the bus station with royal themed creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Martin said: “Whilst it's not difficult it is time consuming.

“It’s nice to look back at how we’ve grown. When the project was first set up in 2017, it was to increase the footfall for the city whilst bringing people together.

Kings Coronation bank holiday weekend given extra special attention from Ripon's knitters

“There is a knit-and-natter group on a Monday now that has been going for four or five years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mrs Barker and Mrs Dunkley both stiffle giggles at the mention of the group, Mr Martin said: “Well there's often more nattering than knitting going on, but the people that go there now, some of them, probably wouldn’t normally meet new people.

“It’s almost become a social network of its own now.

“Yes some are better than others at doing this but it's really about being involved.”

There is an impressive amount of time taken to create each individual crown, and the items have become works of art, adorning the fringes of the Market Square like well-fashioned English gentlemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Barker said: “They aren’t done in five minutes.

“A single crown might have had three or four different people working at it.

“We re-fashioned some of the work from the Jubilee, recycled if you like.

“We improved some bits we felt could stand out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Barker even joked about sending one to the monarch himself, she said: “I think we should send King Charles one.

“He is a ‘Freeman of the City’, and he’s got the key to the city after all.”

Mrs Dunkley said: “It’s been bang, bang, bang, one after the other.

“We did receive a letter from Queen Elizabeth II when she was alive, we are very proud of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we are putting them out people are coming up to us and saying thank you very much, we really love seeing them.”

Mr Martin said: “I suppose we get blasé about it over years, but there is an awful lot of work that goes into it all.

“We would like to say thank you to the local community, and the businesses really.

“There are half a dozen or so businesses that regularly support us with the projects, it couldn’t be done without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad