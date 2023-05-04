On Friday, May 5, live entertainment takes place in the Market Place from 6.30pm with tribute act ‘Complete Madness’ topping the bill, supported by Jersey Beyond and Aftersun Party Band.

Coronation Day itself sees the fun get underway from 2pm with free fairground rides running until 8pm including a full size twister and two rides for little children.

Live Music from 3-11pm includes performances from Cilla & Friends, Kathrine Jenkins Tribute, Midnight Soul Sisters, 80s Pop Tribute before the evening draws to a close at 9.30pm with Queen tribute band, Flash.

Spectacular line-up for Ripon Market Square to draw out residents, families and visitors from outside the city.

The grand firework finale will bring celebrations to a close at 10:50pm on Saturday May 6.

Cllr Andrew Williams said: “The display will provide the finale to an evening of free musical entertainment on Market Square, featuring a number of tribute acts.

“We know that we have, in Ripon, the most comprehensive programme of free entertainment anywhere in North Yorkshire and we are grateful for everyone that has helped to pull it together.

“We hope that people from across the area, not just those who live in Ripon, will come and join in the festivities.

“We have tried our very best to ensure that there is something for everyone, so whether you are three or a hundred and three, there is something for you.”

For more details, or to see the full line-up visit Ripon City council website: https://visitripon.co.uk/event/coronation-of-king-charles-iii/

