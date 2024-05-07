Recordbreaking 170 artists to open their doors in Harrogate and county in one of the biggest open studio events in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual free event invites the public to take a peek inside artists’ studios across North Yorkshire this summer with the additional aim of attracting visitors and tourists to the region.

The long-running initiative is now in its 17th year and this June it will welcome 30 new artists, exhibiting for the first time.

Garth Bayley, artist, and project manager for NYOS, said: “The open studio event is a chance to go ‘through the keyhole’ of an artist’s studio, appreciate the creative process, and meet and get to know the artist.

Featuring in North Yorkshire Open Studios event in June - The studio of Harrogate-based ceramics artist Helen Casey. (Picture contributed)

“It’s also a really exciting opportunity to go on a road trip of discovery to lesser-known beauty spots."

Visitors can plan their trip on the NYOS website, which features a map of studio locations, a search function, for art medium and location, as well as profiles of all artists exhibiting.

Among the many artists opening their doors to the public is Harrogate-based ceramics artist Helen Casey, who was formerly a stand-up comedian.

“My artistic inspiration comes from curiosity and a vague sense of silliness,” said Helen, who also works in theatre as a historical wig/hairdresser, which influences the type of pottery she makes.

"I was a stand-up comedian before I was a potter, and I was playing around with the same subject matter of history and British nostalgia on stage as I am in pottery."