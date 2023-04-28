News you can trust since 1836
Pateley Bridge Gallery host exhibition in memory of nationally acclaimed artist Heather Foster

Number 6 Gallery at Pateley Bridge will host a special exhibition and sale of the work of acclaimed artist Heather Foster who lived and worked in Harrogate for many years.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read

Mrs Foster recently passed away in April 2022, and her family have organised the exhibition to take place over the May Bank holiday.

The family has said: “We would like to ensure that her much loved works will find a home on

walls where they will be appreciated for generations to come.”

Work by Heather Foster depicts North Yorkshire landscapes in a special exhibition to take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge
Work by Heather Foster depicts North Yorkshire landscapes in a special exhibition to take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge
Mrs Foster's work found inspiration in the landscapes of North Yorkshire, and the exhibition is set to be of great interest to art collectors.

The family said: “We would like to ensure that her much loved works will find a home on walls where they will be appreciated for generations to come.

“Our mother lived and worked in Harrogate for many years and was influential as a teacher as well as painter and printmaker.

“Her main mediums were drawing and printmaking, in particular etchings and in more recent years iPad prints.”

Work by Heather Foster depicts North Yorkshire landscapes in a special exhibition to take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley BridgeWork by Heather Foster depicts North Yorkshire landscapes in a special exhibition to take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge
Work by Heather Foster depicts North Yorkshire landscapes in a special exhibition to take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge

“Her works were based all around the area of North Yorkshire.

“The exhibition is for her, and to let other people appreciate her work.”

Mrs Foster trained at the historically renowned Camberwell School of Art in the 1950s which has developed some of the countries most accomplished artists.

She also taught for many years at Harrogate Art School and Harrogate College of Arts and continued to be influential amongst younger generations throughout her career.

She exhibited nationally, at London galleries including The Mall Gallery, Bankside

Gallery and the Royal Academy, as well as showing locally at galleries including The Mercer, Harrogate, where her works depicting the natural world were appreciated by many.

The exhibition will take place at No 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LE on Sunday 28 May, 1000 – 1700 (viewing and sales) and

Monday 29 May, 1000 – 1400 (viewing) with an auction of remaining works at 1430.

All proceeds from sales will go to an arts charity.

For more information follow the link: https://north.art/activities/exhibition-and-auction-of-the-work-of-heather-foster/

