Painting, printmaking and porcelain to be explored in Harrogate in unique new exhibition at family-run gallery

A unique exhibition by a husband and wife who excel in different mediums has been launched at a Harrogate gallery.

The Sensation of Image brings together for the first time the wonderfully understated ceramics of Jenny Morten and the vigorous, semi-abstract paintings of Geoff Morten, who sadly passed on 2009.

The preview attracted crowds of art lovers last Saturday to 108 Fine Art, which was established by the now late Andrew and his wife Gillian Stewart in 1997.

Still family-run to this day; daughters Scarlett (Creative Director) and India (Creative Director) now hold senior roles in its operation under managing director Gillian, this leading Harrogate independent contemporary art gallery has a national reputation for showcasing new and established artists, as well as being home to the Joash Woodrow Archive.

Painter and printmaker Geoff Morten's which is part The Sensation of Image exhibition at 108 Fine Art, Harrogate, a joint show with the ceramics of Jenny Morten. (Picture contributed)

Its latest exhibition is a wonderful summary of more than 50 years of creative practice in the UK and California by both Geoff and Jenny Morten.

While Geoff’s practice combined colourful drawing, painting, and printmaking, reflecting his vibrant exploration of image, memory, and perception, Jenny’s work focuses on the delicately-handled flowing lines of hand-built and thrown porcelain in beautifully cool colours.

In addition to the gallery’s current exhibition programme, we offer a diverse collection of works of art by many celebrated 20th and 21st century British and International artists.

108 Fine Art gallery,16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, is open Tuesday–Saturday, 11am–5pm.

Private viewings are available by appointment.

For more details and a price list, email [email protected].

For more information, visit: https://108fineart.com/