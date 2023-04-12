Our essential guide to Harrogate district events and concerts not to miss in April 2023

Thursday, April 13, 7.30pm:

Vacation Chamber Orchestras Easter Concert 2023 with programme including Mozart, Dukas, Richard Shephard and more at St John's Church, Sharow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, April 13, 10.00am-1.30pm:

Test Match Special Live – The Ashes with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath is coming to the Royal Hall, Harrogate on Saturday, April 22.

Open Day Tours at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 13, 9.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Gypsy Bill and Dell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, April 14, 9.00pm:

Live music with Scottish-born, award-winning blues/rock guitarist Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, April 14, 10.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live covers with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, April 14, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Legends of Mowtown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 15, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live acoustic music Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 15, 1.00pm & 5.00pm:

Sing-a-long-a Encanto at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 15, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley Live Music presents Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, April 15, 7.30pm:

Silent Disco featuring DJ Rory Hoy at St. Roberts Club on Robert Street, Harrogate. Free entry.

Saturday, April 15, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Live presents Benji & The Excess at the Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/567544

Tuesday, April 18, Various Times:

Northern Ballet – Ugly Duckling at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Borman – How To Be A Good Monarch. Royal Historian, broadcaster and Chief Curator of The Tower of London, Tracy Borman takes us on a tour of 1000 years of the British monarchy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 19, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, April 19, 8.00pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Steamtown and Atlas Bridge at Roosters Brewery Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Berwins Salon North with guests including Robin Dunbar and Jude Rogers at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22, Various Times:

Happy Place at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, April 21, 7.30pm:

Sara Pascoe – Success Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22, 2.30pm:

The People’s Theatre Company presents I Spy with my Little Eye at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 22.10.00pm:

Live music with Captain and the Bear and the Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm:

Test Match Special Live – The Ashes with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 22:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22:

Spring Exhibition: Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents live music with Ollie West & The Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, April 27, 7.00pm.

Yorkshire Film Archive and the Bishop Monkton Local History Group present Nostalgia filmsat Bishop Monkton Village Hall near Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are free to Bishop Monkton Local History Group members.

To buy tickets, call 01765 676538 or via email [email protected]

Friday, April 28, 8.00pm:

Big Girls Don’t Cry 2023 tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 29, 2.00pm:

Susie Dent – The Secret Life of Words at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, May 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Rob Mulholland – Born Ready at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions charity fundraiser on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album with Colin Paine, Graham Chalmers and Jim Dobbs at Horticap cafe, Otley Road, Harrogate.