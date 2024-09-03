New show by stunning Harrogate artist whose work is in the National Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An acclaimed Harrogate artist whose celebrity fans include Jenny Agutter has revealed he spent almost 12 months creating his first major exhibition of landscapes for years.

Entitled Emerson Mayes: Return to the Land, the collection of almost 30 beautiful new works will show at Harrogate’s Watermark Gallery from September 7 to September 21.

Emerson, 52, who has moved in recent years from Nidderdale to Harrogate, can count actress Jenny Agutter and TV personality Lloyd Grossman who have his work hanging on their walls, as well as the National Gallery.

Although Mayes’ new paintings all started in areas he knows and loves such as North Yorkshire, Northumberland and Scotland, they are developed and completed in the studio.

Harrogate artist Emerson Mayes whose first major collection of beautiful landscapes for some time will go on show at the Watermark Gallery. (Picture contributed)

Not all locations are identifiable but all capture the essence of the original landscape.

Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery said: “Emerson is an exceptionally talented painter with a real ability to interpret landscapes.”