New show by stunning Harrogate artist whose work is in the National Gallery

By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An acclaimed Harrogate artist whose celebrity fans include Jenny Agutter has revealed he spent almost 12 months creating his first major exhibition of landscapes for years.

Entitled Emerson Mayes: Return to the Land, the collection of almost 30 beautiful new works will show at Harrogate’s Watermark Gallery from September 7 to September 21.

Emerson, 52, who has moved in recent years from Nidderdale to Harrogate, can count actress Jenny Agutter and TV personality Lloyd Grossman who have his work hanging on their walls, as well as the National Gallery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Mayes’ new paintings all started in areas he knows and loves such as North Yorkshire, Northumberland and Scotland, they are developed and completed in the studio.

Harrogate artist Emerson Mayes whose first major collection of beautiful landscapes for some time will go on show at the Watermark Gallery. (Picture contributed)Harrogate artist Emerson Mayes whose first major collection of beautiful landscapes for some time will go on show at the Watermark Gallery. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate artist Emerson Mayes whose first major collection of beautiful landscapes for some time will go on show at the Watermark Gallery. (Picture contributed)

Not all locations are identifiable but all capture the essence of the original landscape.

Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery said: “Emerson is an exceptionally talented painter with a real ability to interpret landscapes.”

Related topics:HarrogateJenny AgutterNational GalleryNidderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.